LEI Vs AVL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

Premier League clubs - Leicester City and Aston Villa - are scheduled to face-off in the semi-final of the ongoing Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) on Wednesday evening. The Foxes will be expected to field a strong playing 11 to combat Aston Villa as they dream of a final against Manchester City. Can Brendan Rodgers and Co. outplay the Villains in front of home fans? Here is the LEI vs AVL Dream11 prediction and LEI vs AVL Dream11 top picks.

LEI vs AVL Dream11 prediction: Will Jamie Vardy add to his goal tally when Leicester play Aston Villa?

Vards was on the scoresheet the last time we played Aston Villa at home - a 3-2 victory! 🙌



Who else scored for #lcfc that day? pic.twitter.com/0G64ATYDZr — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 7, 2020

LEI vs AVL Dream11 prediction

LEI vs AVL Dream11 prediction - Leicester City predicted line-up

Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy.

LEI vs AVL Dream11 prediction - Aston Villa predicted line-up

Orjan Nyland (GK), Ezri Konsa, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Marvelous Nakamba, Trezeguet, Douglas Luiz, Jack Grealish (C), Jonathan Kodjia

Aston Villa announce the signing of Chelsea player- Daniel Drinkwater

"From meeting him, I liked the hunger I saw in his eyes. He’s got a lot to go and prove now."



Dean Smith on Danny Drinkwater. 🙌#AVFC #PL pic.twitter.com/fAiVGT9WA5 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2020

LEI vs AVL Dream11 top picks

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell

Midfielders: Jack Grealish, Jack Grealish VC), Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez

Forwards: Wesley, Jamie Vardy (C)

Leicester City are favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

