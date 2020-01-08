LEI Vs AVL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

Premier League clubs - Leicester City and Aston Villa - are scheduled to face-off in the semi-final of the ongoing Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) on Wednesday evening. The Foxes will be expected to field a strong playing 11 to combat Aston Villa as they dream of a final against Manchester City. Can Brendan Rodgers and Co. outplay the Villains in front of home fans? Here is the LEI vs AVL Dream11 prediction and LEI vs AVL Dream11 top picks.
Vards was on the scoresheet the last time we played Aston Villa at home - a 3-2 victory! 🙌— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 7, 2020
Who else scored for #lcfc that day? pic.twitter.com/0G64ATYDZr
Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Ben Chilwell, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, Wilfried Ndidi, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy.
Orjan Nyland (GK), Ezri Konsa, Neil Taylor, Tyrone Mings, Frederic Guilbert, Kortney Hause, Marvelous Nakamba, Trezeguet, Douglas Luiz, Jack Grealish (C), Jonathan Kodjia
"From meeting him, I liked the hunger I saw in his eyes. He’s got a lot to go and prove now."— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 7, 2020
Dean Smith on Danny Drinkwater. 🙌#AVFC #PL pic.twitter.com/fAiVGT9WA5
Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel
Defenders: Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Tyrone Mings, Ben Chilwell
Midfielders: Jack Grealish, Jack Grealish VC), Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez
Forwards: Wesley, Jamie Vardy (C)
Leicester City are favourites to win.
Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.