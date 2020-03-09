LEI Vs AVL Dream11 Premier League Prediction, Top Picks, Team News EPL Live

Leicester City host Aston Villa for their Matchday 29 clash in the Premier League 2019-20. Leicester City are on the third spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with 15 wins and 5 draws in the season so far. The Brendan Rodgers-led team have bagged a total of 50 points in the season so far. Leicester City have a goal difference of 26 (54 goals scored). They have won just once in their last five league games (Draws 2, Losses 2).

As for Aston Villa, they are on the 19th spot of the Premier League points table with 7 wins in 27 games (Draws 4, Losses 16). They have been struggling throughout the season and are up for a big clash this weekend. They have won once in their last five Premier League 2019-20 clashes. They are in the relegation zone with just 25 points to their name. They have a goal difference of -18.

The match is scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2020 (March 10, 1:30 AM IST) at the King Power Stadium. Read more for LEI vs AVL Dream11 prediction, LEI vs AVL Dream11 team and LEI vs AVL Dream11 top picks.

LEI vs AVL Dream11 Prediction Premier League live

LEI vs AVL Dream11 top picks

Ricardo Pereira James Maddison Jack Grealish

LEI vs AVL Dream11 team (Full Squads)

LEI vs AVL Dream11 team: Leicester full squad

Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Ben Chilwell, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Christian Fuchs, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Hamza Choudhury, Matty James, Dennis Praet, Ryan Bennett, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira

LEI vs AVL Dream11 team: Aston Villa full squad

Tom Heaton, Jed Steer, Ørjan Nyland, Pepe Reina, Matija Sarkic, Neil Taylor, Matt Targett, Björn Engels, Ahmed Elmohamady, Kortney Hause, Tyrone Mings, Danny Drinkwater, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Henri Lansbury, Jack Grealish, Marvelous Nakamba, Conor Hourihane, Ezri Konsa, Jota, Frédéric Guilbert, Indiana Vassilev, Keinan Davis, Wesley, Trézéguet, Borja Bastón, Mbwana Samatta, Anwar El-Ghazi, Cameron Archer

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.