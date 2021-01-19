LEI Vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Premier League 2020-21

Leicester City FC will go up against Chelsea FC on Matchday 18 of the Premier League 2020-21. The LEI vs CHE match is scheduled to begin at 1:45 AM IST (8:15 PM GMT, January 19) at the King Power Stadium, Leicester, England on January 20, 2021. Here is our LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction, LEI vs CHE Dream11 team and LEI vs CHE Dream11 top picks.

LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After 18 games each in the Premier League 2020-21 season, both Leicester City and Chelsea find themselves in the top 10, much to the satisfaction of one team and the chagrin of another. Leicester City occupy a flattering No. 3 spot after collecting 35 points while Chelsea lag behind at a much more modest 7th spot with 29 points. Having lost two of their last five games, and having either drawn or lost 10 of their 18 fixtures so far, it seems like this may be Frank Lampard's last chance to save his job and get his side to higher ground in the league.

Chelsea should have Reece James and Andreas Christensen back in the side but will be missing N'Golo Kante due to a hamstring injury. They will face off with an almost full-strength Leicester side that will only be missing Dennis Praet due to injury. The hosts expect to see Jamie Vardy's return despite a seemingly bad injury in the last game against Southampton. Coming into this game, Leicester are on a 5-match undefeated streak, having won three and drawn two of their last five games. Their last loss came against Everton on December 16, 2020. They will hope to keep the winning streak going at home on Tuesday.

LEI vs CHE playing 11 prediction

Leicester City FC - Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, James Justin, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Marc Albrighton, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes

Chelsea FC - Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

LEI vs CHE Key Players

Leicester City FC - Harvey Barnes, Caglar Soyuncu, Timothy Castagne

Chelsea FC - Callum Hudson-Odoi, Thiago Silva, Jorginho

LEI vs CHE Dream11 team

Edouard Mendy, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Harvey Barnes

LEI vs CHE game prediction

According to our LEI vs CHE match prediction, Leicester City will win this match 2-1.

Note: The LEI vs CHE Dream11 prediction and LEI vs CHE Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEI vs CHE Dream11 team and LEI vs CHE Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Leicester City FC Twitter