LEI Vs CRY Dream11: Leicester City Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Team, Top Picks

Premier League's next match will feature Champions League aspirants Leicester City taking on a struggling Crystal Palace side at the King Power Stadium. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM local time on Monday, April 26 (12:30 AM IST on Tuesday, April 27). Here is our LEI vs CRY Dream11 prediction, top picks and LEI vs CRY Dream11 team for the much-awaited game.

LEI vs CRY match preview

Leicester City arrive in this match on the back of an impressive 3-0 victory over West Brom thanks to first-half goals from Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Kelechi Iheanacho. Brendan Rodgers' men are currently third in the Premier League standings with 59 points from 32 games and are four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United. However, the Foxes have been surprisingly poor at home this season as they have lost seven of their 16 home league matches. Having missed out on the Champions League last season, Leicester will know that they cannot afford to drop any more points at the business end of the season.

On the other hand, Crystal Palace arrive in this match on the back of a 4-1 thrashing at home against Chelsea. Christian Pulisic's brace and a goal each from Kai Havertz and Kurt Zouma ensured the three points for The Blues. Roy Hodgson's men have been in terrible form, having won just one of their previous five league games (2D 2L). As a result of this form, Palace have now dropped to thirteenth place in the Premier League standings.

LEI vs CRY predicted starting line-up

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Ricardo Pereira, Timothy Castagne; James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita; Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill, Chiekhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew; Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

LEI vs CRY top picks

Leicester City: Wilfried Zaha, Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace: Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho

ðŸ”µ á´á´€á´›á´„Êœá´…á´€Ê á´¡Éªá´›Êœ á´›Êœá´‡ á´á´€É´á´€É¢á´‡Ê€ ðŸ”µ



Brendan Rodgers looks ahead to tonight's clash in-depth ðŸ’¬ — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 26, 2021

LEI vs CRY Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Vicente Guaita

Defenders: Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Gary Cahill

Midfielders: James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Eberechi Eze, Luka Milivojevic

Forward: Wilfried Zaha, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

LEI vs CRY Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Leicester City will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above LEI vs CRY Dream11 prediction, LEI vs CRY match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs CRY Dream11 team and LEI vs CRY Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.