LEI Vs FUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Match Preview

Leicester City welcome Fulham at the King Power Stadium for a Premier League clash. The fixture will be played on Monday, November 30 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our LEI vs FUL Dream11 prediction, LEI vs FUL Dream11 team and the probable LEI vs FUL playing 11.

LEI vs FUL live: LEI vs FUL Dream11 prediction and preview

Fulham have lost seven of their nine games and sit 19th in the relegation zone and will look to pick up points as they aim to stay in the Premier League. The team has shipped in the most number of goals alongside West Bromwich Albion (18). The Foxes, on the other hand, come into this fixture playing out a 3-3 draw with Braga in the Europa League.

Scott Parker's side have shown a lot of promise in each of the games but somewhere they end up bottling it up. Leicester City have no injury concerns while Fulham will be without the services of Kenny Tete. Based on recent form, our LEI vs FUL match prediction is that Leicester City will produce a great winning display at the King Power Stadium.

How are we feeling ahead of #LeiFul? — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 30, 2020

LEI vs FUL live: Leicester City vs Fulham Head-to-Head

Leicester City and Fulham have a clashed a total of 84 times across all competitions. Leicester have won 28 times while Fulham have been victorious on 39 occasions. 17 matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met, Leicester City picked up a 3-1 victory.

A Monday night at the King Power! 👊#LEIFUL pic.twitter.com/B7X1ubyBTn — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 30, 2020

LEI vs FUL Dream11 prediction: Probable LEI vs FUL playing 11

Leicester City probable 11 - Kasper Schmeichel; Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Christian Fuchs; Marc Albrighton, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans, James Justin; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy

Fulham probable 11 - Alphonse Areola, Ola Aina, Joachim Andersen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Harrison Reed, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Ademola Lookman

LEI vs FUL live: Top picks for LEI vs FUL Dream11 team

LEI vs FUL live: Leicester City top picks

Jamie Vardy

Youri Tielemans

LEI vs FUL live: Fulham United top picks

Bobby Decordova-Reid

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

LEI vs FUL Dream11 prediction: LEI vs FUL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders - Wesley Fofana, Christian Fuchs, Ola Aina, Tosin Adarabioyo

Midfielders - Bobby Decordova-Reid (VC), Youri Tielemans, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Marc Albrighton

Forwards - Jamie Vardy (C), Aleksandar Mitrovic

Note: The above LEI vs FUL Dream11 prediction, LEI vs FUL Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs FUL Dream11 team and LEI vs FUL Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: LCFC.com