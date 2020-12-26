LEI Vs MUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team, Premier League 2020-21 Game Preview

Gameweek 15 of the English Premier League has Leicester City square off against Manchester United on Boxing Day. The match is scheduled to be played at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, 26 December and kick off at 6:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the LEI vs MUN Dream11 prediction, LEI vs MUN match prediction, and other details of the Premier League fixture.

LEI vs MUN Dream11 team news

Manchester United registered an excellent win in their last Premier League match. Courtesy of Scott McTomnay's brace, they registered a massive win against Leeds United. However, we can still expect a few changes from Manchester United for the Leicester City clash.

With De Gea rested for the Leeds game, he is likely to be back between the sticks on Saturday. We predict a back of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw to star as full-backs with Eric Bailly replacing Victor Lindelof to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of their defence. A double pivot of McTominay and Fred is likely to be on Ole's mind with the Norwegian expected to bench Pogba. In the attack, we expect OGS to have Anthony Martial and Daniel James on the widths with Marcus Rashford upfront. Bruno Fernandes is the first name on the team sheet for Man United and will likely be the attacking midfielder for the red devils against Leicester.

Also Read Man City Stars Gabriel Jesus And Kyle Walker Test Positive For COVID-19, Club Confirms

Leicester City, on the other hand, will also start the match brimming with confidence as they walked away with all 3 points from their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur. Jamie Vardy's strike alongside Toby Alderweireld's own goal helped Brendon Roger's men register a comfortable win against the Spurs and they look to continue their winning momentum. We expect Rogers to name an unchanged 11 as he will expect his team to defeat Manchester United.

LEI vs MUN playing 11 (likely)

Leicester- Schmeichel, Evans, Fofana, Ndidi, Albrighton, Fuchs, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Justin, Vardy

Man United De Gea, Lindelof, Fernandes, Maguire, McTominay, Wan-Bissaka, Fred, Rashford, Shaw, Martial, James

Also Read Thomas Tuchel Leaves PSG As Manager With Highest Win Ratio In Ligue 1 History

LEI vs MUN Dream11 team

Goal Keeper- De Gea

Defenders- Evans, Wan-Bissaka, Fuchs, Maguire

Midfielders- Fernandes, Maddison, McTominay

Strikers- Vardy, Martial, Perez

Also Read MATCHDAY: Arsenal-Chelsea Highlights Boxing Day In EPL

LEI vs MUN Dream11 team Top picks

Captain - Jamie Vardy or Bruno Fernandes

Vice-Captain - Martial or Maddison

LEI vs MUN match prediction

We predict Ole Gunner Solskjaer's men to end to have a positive result in their favour at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Leicester 1-3 Manchester United.

Also Read Mbappé Pays Tribute To Tuchel As PSG Mum On Reported Firing

Note: The above LEI vs MUN Dream11 prediction, LEI vs MUN Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs MUN Dream11 Team and LEI vs MUN playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.