LEI Vs NAP Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

Premier League side Leicester City will face Italian side Napoli at the King Power Stadium in a UEFA Europa League Group C clash at 12:30 a.m. IST on Friday, September 17.

Leicester City come into this fixture, having lost their last game to Manchester City 0-1 in the Premier League. The team has had a mixed season so far having won two and lost two in the league. This time around Brendan Rodgers and co. will be hoping to make more progress in the Europa League after they were knocked out in the Round of 32 last time around.

Meanwhile, Napoli come into this game having defeated Italian giants Juventus 2-1 in their Serie A clash. Goals from Matteo Politano and Kalidou Koulibaly saw the team through victory, which extended their winning streak under new manager Luciano Spalletti. They've had a terrific start to the season in Serie A, gaining all possible points in their first three games.

Leicester vs Napoli head to head

The two sides have never competed against each other in any European competition.

Leicester vs Napoli team news

Leicester City

Leicester City have no fresh injury concerns, however, they will be without James Justin, Nampalys Mendy, and Wesley Fofana, all long-term injured. James sustained a severe ACL knee injury, while Fofana was rushed to the hospital with a fractured fibula. Mendy has a groin ailment that he sustained while playing for Senegal.

Napoli

Diego Demme and goalie Alex Meret will miss the game for Napoli due to knee injuries and vertebra fractures, respectively. Stanislav, a Slovakian midfielder, will most likely miss the game due to biceps inflammation. Dries Mertens will also be absent from the squad.

LEI vs NAP Probable Playing XI

Leicester City Probable Playing XI: Kasper Schmeichel, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand, James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Harvey Barnes, Jamie Vardy.

Napoli Probable Playing XI: David Ospina, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, Youri Tielemans, Fabian Ruiz, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano, Lorenzo Insigne.

LEI vs NAP Dream11 Prediction: Top Picks

Leicester City

Jamie Vardy

James Maddison

Napoli

Hirving Lozano

Lorenzo Insigne

LEI vs NAP Dream11 Team:

Kasper Schmeichel(GK); Ryan Bertrand, Kalidou Koulibaly, Caglar Soyuncu; Lorenzo Insigne(C), Youri Tielemans, Piotr Zielinski, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy(VC), Hirving Lozano, Matteo Politano.

LEI vs NAP Dream11 Prediction:

The Europa League provides an excellent opportunity for Leicester City to demonstrate their increasing talent, and a deep run in the tournament will speak well for them. Napoli, on the other hand, have a new manager in the form of Luciano Spalletti at the helm. They have a solid squad, and the signing of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa strengthens their midfield. Though Leicester City has struggled recently, a change in their attacking lineup can help the squad. We predict the match to end in a draw.

Image: AP