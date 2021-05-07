LEI Vs NEW Dream11: Leicester City Vs Newcastle United Prediction And Team News

Matchday 35 of the ongoing Premier League season sees Leicester City FC take on Newcastle United on Friday, May 7. The English domestic league fixture is set to be played at the Kings Power Stadium with the kickoff scheduled for 8:00 PM BST (12:30 AM IST). Let's have a look at the LEI vs NEW Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

LEI vs NEW Match Preview

Leicester City are flying high in the Premier League as they head into the match following a three-match unbeaten run. Defeating West Brom and Crystal Palace in their previous outings, the Foxes saw their last outing ending in a 1-1 draw against Southampton. Newcastle United on the other hand saw their four-game unbeaten run end as they saw their last Premier League outing end in a 0-2 loss against Arsenal. Currently slotted just a position above 18th ranked relegation-threatened Fulham, the Magpies will be eager to get back on the winning ways on Friday.

LEI vs NEW Playing 11

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans, Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez, Jacob Murphy, Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Matt Ritchie, Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

LEI vs NEW Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Callum Wilson or Jamie Vardy

Vice-Captain- Kelechi Iheanacho or Allan Saint-Maximin

LEI vs NEW Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders – Timothy Castagne, Ciaran Clark, Wesley Fofana, Federico Fernandez

Midfielders – Allan Saint-Maximin, Youri Tielemans, Sean Longstaff

Strikers – Kelechi Iheanacho, Callum Wilson, Jamie Vardy

LEI vs NEW Dream11 Prediction

Leicester City have fought all odds and injuries to sustain a top-four slot for themselves in the ongoing season. The Foxes registered a narrow 1-2 win over Newcastle United in their previous head-to-head meeting during the first week of January earlier this year. Brendon Rogers & co. start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win against the Magpies on Friday.

Prediction- Leicester City 3-1 Newcastle United

Note: The above LEI vs NEW Dream11 prediction, LEI vs NEW Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEI vs NEW Dream11 Team and LEI vs NEW Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.