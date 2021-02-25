LEI Vs SLPG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Europa League Live

Leicester City were held to a goalless draw by Slavia Prague in the first leg of the round of 32 of the Europa League. The Foxes will be keen on making the most of the second leg when Slavia visit on Thursday, February 25, 2021 (Friday IST). Here is the LEI vs SLPG Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule and other key details of the match.

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic subject to ethnic abuse during Europa League clash in Belgrade

LEI vs SLPG live: LEI vs SLPG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: King Power Stadium

Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 (Friday IST)

Time: 1:30 AM IST

LEI vs SLPG live: LEI vs SLPG Dream11 prediction and preview

The two sides failed to achieve the breakthrough in the first leg with Slavia Prague managing more shots on target than Leicester City. The Foxes arrive into the game following a 2-1 victory against Aston Villa in the Premier League with James Maddison and Harry Barnes on target. On the other hand, Slavia Prague were up against Teplice in the Czech First League with Oscar Dorley bagging the opener. But Jakub Mares equalised in the second half to force a draw on Slavia Prague.

Also Read | Europa League results: Man United humiliate Real Sociedad, Arsenal share spoils vs Benfica

LEI vs SLPG Dream11 team news

Brendan Rodgers will have to cope in the absence of several key players on Thursday. James Maddison misses out due to a hip injury, while Ayoze Perez is yet to recover from a knee injury. Dennis Praet, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Wesley Fofana and Kelechi Iheanacho are all set to sit out on the sidelines.

The injury list for Slavia Prague isn't short either. David Hovorka will return next month following a knee injury. Mick van Buren misses out due to a muscle injury. Besides, the likes of Petr Sevcik, Stanislav Tecl and Tomas Holes are all set to be out on the sidelines ahead of the trip to King Power Stadium.

Also Read | LaLiga, Premier League and Serie A leaders all part of this year's Europa League

LEI vs SLPG playing 11

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Jan Boril, Ondrej Kudela, Ricardo Pereira, Christian Fuchs

Midfielders: Harry Barnes, Lukas Provod, Peter Olayinka

Forwards: Jamie Vardy, Jan Kuchta, Cengiz Under

LEI vs SLPG match prediction and top picks

Leicester City: Jamie Vardy (c), Harry Barnes

Slavia Prague: Jan Kuchta (vc), Lukas Provod

Also Read | Sancho transfer: Man United could sign Dortmund youngster for lesser amount next summer

LEI vs SLPG match prediction

Leicester City are the favourites to win the game 2-1 against Slavia Prague.

Note: The LEI vs SLPG match prediction is based on our own analysis. The LEI vs SLPG playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Leicester City Twitter