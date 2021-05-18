Leicester City Champions League Qualification Chances: How Can The Foxes Make It To UCL?

Leicester City will travel to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night vert well knowing that qualification for Champions League remains in their control. The Foxes are in pole position to seal qualification for the tournament after both Manchester City and Manchester United have booked their berths in the premier competition. Here's a look at how can Leicester City qualify for Champions League and what Brendan Rodgers' side should do to finish in the Premier League top 4.

Leicester City Champions League qualification chances: How can Leicester City qualify for Champions League?

Leicester City have emerged as a major threat to the Premier League Big Six in recent years as the Foxes have made themselves perennial contenders for European football places. Brendan Rodgers' side came close to sealing UCL qualification last year, only for a slew of poor performances towards the end of the campaign to end their hopes. Leicester are mindful of their failings of last season and remain in pole position to return the completion they first graced after their improbable title triumph in 2015/16. The Leicester City UCL qualification scenario seemed complicated a week ago, as the Foxes stared at games against Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham and the FA Cup final in between those fixtures.

"If you look at it from a team point of view, if you win the cup and you have the chance to get in the Champions League, it’s a pretty good season." 👊@CastagneTim speaks ahead of #CheLei ⏬ — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 18, 2021

However, with two wins and the FA Cup in the bag, Leicester City travel to Stamford Bridge as the favourites to seal a Premier League top 4 berth. Rodgers' men are currently third in the standings with 66 points, two ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea, and three ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool. A victory in either of their remaining games against Chelsea or Tottenham should guarantee them a Champions League spot. A total of four points will also do the trick for the Foxes, as that would put them at 70 points, one ahead of Liverpool's maximum haul of 69 points. A failure to win either of the games will be detrimental for Rodgers' side, who will have to depend on results to go against Chelsea and Liverpool to seal a top-four berth.

Chelsea vs Leicester prediction and preview

Leicester City will have their tails up when they travel to Stamford Bridge having defeated Chelsea in the FA Cup final over the weekend. The Foxes registered a crucial 2-1 win at Old Trafford last time out, ending their recent slump, which saw them register only three wins in six previous games. Rodgers' will hope that his side can repeat their Wembley heroics, while Thomas Tuchel will be seeking to avenge the loss as he lines up the Blues for the final time at Stamford Bridge this season. Chelsea need to win both their games if they have to make it to the Champions League and will back themselves at homes, especially with fans in attendance for the first time since March 2020.

(Image Courtesy: Leicester City Instagram)