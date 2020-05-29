Leicester Boss Rodgers Reveals He Had COVID-19, Says 'I Could Barely Walk'

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on Friday revealed he had been infected with the deadly coronavirus in March. All the global sporting events have either been postponed or canceled due to the global pandemic.



'I could barely walk': Brendan Rodgers



During an interview with BBC Radio Leicester, Rodgers went on to say that he could hardly walk when he was suffering from coronavirus and it reminded him of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro. Recollecting how it all happened, the Leicester City manager mentioned that the team had a week off when they were supposed to play Watford on March 14 and then the week after that, he started to struggle. He then added that for those three weeks, he had no smell or taste and on top of it, he had no strength.

Furthermore, Rodgers also added that even his wife was going through a similar situation after a week and when they were tested, both of them were tested positive for the virus.

READ: Police Want Liverpool Title Decider In Neutral Stadium

READ: Premier League To Resume Action On June 17, End Season By August 1: Reports



Premier League To Resume Action On June 17: Reports



Following the return of Bundesliga and the La Liga, the English Premier League is also keen to make a return to live-action soon after halting the near end season due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Reports in English media have suggested that after a meeting of key shareholders earlier today, the league is set to resume action on June 17 and complete it by August 1. According to reports, Manchester City vs. Arsenal and Aston Villa at home to Sheffield United will be the first fixtures. While officials eye to end the season by August 1, FA cup final has been scheduled for August 8. However, an official statement from the Premier League is awaited.

The 2019-20 season had been halted earlier on March 11 with the match between Manchester City and Arsenal being postponed. 92 matches are yet to be played from the season with top seated Liverpool needing just two wins to clinch the title. However, the relegation battle and the spots for European places remain wide open.

Meanwhile, the two major sporting events of this year- UEFA Euro Cup and, Tokyo Olympic Games have been postponed to the summer of 2021 due coronavirus fear.



