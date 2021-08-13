Leicester City Signs Defender Jannik Vestergaard On Three-year Deal From Southampton

Leicester City have strengthened its defence heading into the new Premier League season by acquiring the services of Jannik Vestergaard from Southampton. Vestergaard joins Leicester after the club saw a £15 million bid approved by St Mary's side, and has joined the club on a three-year deal.

Vestergaard is now eligible for contention in Leicester's first game of the new campaign, against Wolves, after confirming his move from Southampton. The Foxes have had an interest in Vestergaard since January 2020, and have been weighing their options in the wake of Wesley Fofana's injury. With a ruptured cruciate ligament, Fofana has been ruled off until 2022. He was rushed out on a stretcher after sustaining an injury in Leicester's pre-season game against Villarreal.

Leicester needed backup for Fofona, and Jonny Evans, who is currently battling against plantar fasciitis and was unable to play in the Community Shield triumph over Manchester City last weekend. Vestergaard joined Southampton from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2018 and registered 79 games. He also appeared in all six of Denmark's Euro 2020 fixtures as they advanced to the semi-finals.

“I’m very happy and I’m really excited to get going. It’s a special club that has done very well over many years and I think the project is very, very exciting, even from the outside looking in. To be a part of it is a big thing for me,” said Jannik Vestergaard.

Kasper Schmeichel played a big role in Jannik Vestergaard's move to Leicester City

Jannik Vestergaard will be reuniting with his Denmark teammate and Leicester City’s captain Kasper Schmeichel. Vestergaard says Schmeichel's decade-long admiration for Leicester City influenced his decision to join the club. Vestergaard stated upon his arrival that Schmeichel did not need to make him a sales presentation this week since he has been doing it for the past 10 years he has been with the Foxes.

“I know a couple of the players, and Kasper (Schmeichel) and Ryan (Bertrand) I know very well and get along with off the pitch, so that’s going to be very easy. Just from my first impression of the guys in the dressing room, they’re a good bunch, and I’m sure I’ll settle in very quickly,” added Vestergaard.

"He (Schmeichel) hasn’t had to sell it to me for the last couple of weeks because he has been going on about this club for all the years I’ve known him. Every time we’re with the national team, he has something good to say about his club and its people,” continued Vestergaard.

Image: IF2IS Twitter