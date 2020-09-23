Leicester City Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live India

Arsenal will begin their Carabao Cup campaign by travelling to Premier League rivals for the third round of the cup competition. The clash will be played at the King Power Stadium and will kick will off at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday night, September 23 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers). Here's a look at the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream details, how to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal live in India, Leicester City vs Arsenal team news and our Leicester City vs Arsenal prediction.

Leicester City vs Arsenal prediction and preview

Both Leicester City and Arsenal come into the clash having won their weekend's Premier League fixtures. While the Foxes registered a comfortable 4-2 win over Burnley, the Gunners recorded a hard-fought win over London rivals West Ham. Both teams have started their new campaigns on a positive note and will look to progress further in the competition. Leicester made it to the semi-final of last season's EFL Cup, bowing out to Aston Villa on aggregate. Arsenal meanwhile were knocked out in Round four, having lost to Liverpool on penalties.

Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream: Leicester City vs Arsenal team news

Arsenal have a long list of unavailable players ahead of their trip to King Power Stadium. According to Leicester City vs Arsenal team news, the Gunners will be without the services of Callum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli, Shkodran Mustafi and Emile Smith-Rowe. Centre-back duo Pablo Mari and Sokratis are doubtful to feature after their recent return from injury. Ricardo Periera remains unavailable for Leicester as he undergoes rehabilitation from his ACL injury, while centre-back duo Jonny Evans and Filip Benkovic are doubtful for the clash.

Leicester City vs Arsenal prediction: Probable line-ups

Leicester City: Danny Ward; Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu; Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Luke Thomas; Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Demarai Gray

Danny Ward; Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu; Timothy Castagne, Nampalys Mendy, James Maddison, Luke Thomas; Marc Albrighton, Kelechi Iheanacho, Demarai Gray Arsenal: Alex Runarsson; William Saliba, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac; Cedric Soares, Mohammed Elneny, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson

Carabao Cup live stream India: How to watch Leicester City vs Arsenal live in India?

The Leicester City vs Arsenal live telecast in India will be available on VH1 and Colours Infinity HD. Fans can also watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream online on Jio TV. Along with the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream, viewers can keep tabs on the in-match highlights and live scores on the social media accounts of both clubs. Luton Town vs Man United live stream will begin at 12:15 am IST on Wednesday night (Thursday morning in India).

Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream: Leicester City vs Arsenal prediction

Both Arsenal and Leicester City have played some beautiful football since the start of the new season. While the Foxes home advantage makes them favourites, Arsenal's quality will prove to be a stern test for them. Both teams are set to rotate heavily, and the Gunners boast of a variety of options on their bench, unlike Leicester who are thin on options. We predict that Arsenal will win this closely-fought match.

