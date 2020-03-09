Leicester City Vs Aston Villa Live Streaming Details, Team News, Premier League Standings

Leicester City will host relegation-threatened Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium on Matchday 29 of the ongoing Premer League. Leicester City are third in the Premier League standings at the moment and will enter the match against Aston Villa as favourites to bag all three points. The visitors find themselves at the 19th spot in the Premier League standings and will hope to pull off an upset away from home on March 9, 2020.

Ben Chilwell optimistic ahead of Aston Villa encounter

"We'll look at the league game when we played them a few months ago and try and replicate that." 🔁#LeiAvl https://t.co/L8zOIbDXiM — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 8, 2020

Leicester City vs Aston Villa team news

Leicester City vs Aston Villa live streaming and preview

Aston Villa have won just one of their last 10 away league games against Leicester City in the Premier League, their last win coming back in 2004. Leicester City will be eager to pull off a win in front of home fans as they push hard for a UEFA Champions League spot for next season. Dean Smith's side are second-bottom in the Premier League standings and are in desperate need for points if they intend to remain in the English top-flight next season. Here are the Leicester City vs Aston Villa live streaming details and Premier League live details.

Premier League live

Leicester City vs Aston Villa live streaming details

The Leicester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be played at King Power Stadium on Monday night. The Leicester City vs Aston Villa match is set to kick-off on Monday, March 9 (March 10, 2020, 1:30 AM IST). The Leicester City vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be shown live on channels across the Star Sports Network. In addition to that, you can live stream the Leicester City vs Aston Villa Premier League game on Hotstar.

Dean Smith confident of his side's chances ahead of Leicester City vs Aston Villa clash

"They're big games, but we’re not fearing them at all. We know we can beat any team on our day." 💭#AVFC — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 8, 2020

