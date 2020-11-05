Leicester City Vs Braga Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Preview

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City will face Carlos Carvalhal's Braga for their Europa League matchday 3 encounter on Thursday, November 5. The Group H clash between Leicester City and Braga is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 pm local time (Friday, 1:30 am IST) at the King Power. Here's a look at the Leicester City vs Braga team news, Leicester City vs Braga live stream details and our Leicester City vs Braga prediction ahead of the game.

Leicester City vs Braga prediction and match preview

Brendan Rodgers' side have made a great start to their Europa League group stage campaign with two wins from their opening two. Leicester City beat Zorya Luhansk 3-0 on matchday 1 and then recorded a 2-1 win over AEK Athens last week. The Foxes also beat Leeds United 4-1 in the Premier League on Monday night, climbing into second place on the table and will be hoping to maintain their impressive run of form this season.

All set for an important Group G game tomorrow ✊#UEL #LeiBrg pic.twitter.com/cLrPBPr4C8 — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 4, 2020

On the other hand, Braga have also had a stellar start to their season in the Europa League. Carlos Carvalhal's side beat AEK Athens 3-1 on matchday 1 before recording a 2-1 win over Zorya Luhansk last week. Braga also beat Famailcao 1-0 in the Primeira Liga on Monday night.

Braga and Leicester are currently joint-top in Group H of the Europa League and their encounter at the King Power is bound to be a fascinating one. Our Leicester City vs Braga prediction is a 2-1 win for the hosts.

Leicester City vs Braga team news, injuries, suspensions

For Leicester City, centre-back Jonny Evans is still a doubt for the clash against Braga. Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi, Caglar Soyuncu and Timothy Castagne are still on the treatment table. Kelechi Iheanacho is in contention to start the game as Rodgers may hope to give Vardy a much-needed breather.

There are no major injury concerns for the visitors ahead of their trip to the King Power on Thursday. Braga will be hoping for some inspiration from the in-form duo of Ricardo Horta and Paulinho. Nicolas Gaitan is also expected to start in midfield.

Europa League live: How to watch Leicester City vs Braga live in India?

In India, the Leicester City vs Braga game will be telecast on Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Friday, 1:30 am IST). The Leicester City vs Braga live stream will be available on SonyLIV.

Image Credits - Leicester City, Braga SC Instagram