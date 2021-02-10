Leicester City Vs Brighton Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Leicester City will lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion in round five of the FA Cup on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the King Power Stadium and will kick off at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, February 11. Here's a look at where to watch Leicester City vs Brighton live, team news and our prediction for the same.

Also Read: Man United ‘Choked’ Vs Everton And Are Now OUT Of PL Title Race, Says Rio Ferdinand

Leicester City vs Brighton prediction and preview

Leicester City have been in fine form in the Premier League this season, as the Foxes continue to push for the pursuit of Champions League qualification. Brendan Rodgers' men have lost only one of their last 12 games, and while the run includes a slew of draws, Leicester have done well to stay in contention with impressive wins over Southampton and Chelsea. The Foxes defeated Championship side Brentford 3-1 in the fourth round, with Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and James Maddison all getting on the scoresheet.

Also Read: Football Transfer News: Neymar To Sign extension With PSG, Sergio Ramos' Future Uncertain

Opening the scoring in a 3⃣-0⃣ win over Brighton 🙌



Tomorrow: #LeiBha 🏆⚽️ pic.twitter.com/O80REQ8LwT — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 9, 2021

Brighton on the other hand have seen their form improve in recent weeks since their defeat to Manchester City last month. The Seagulls are unbeaten in six games across all competitions, which includes impressive wins over Tottenham and Liverpool. Graham Potter's side got the better of Blackpool in round four, with goals Yves Bissouma and Steven Alzate sealing a 2-1 win. Leicester and Brighton faced off in the Premier League in December, with the Foxes registering a thumping 3-0 win. The hosts are favourites for this tie as well, but Brighton will look back on their recent results and hope for another potential giant-killing.

Also Read: Jurgen Klopp’s Long List Of 'Ridiculous' Excuses As Liverpool Manager Over The Years

Leicester City vs Brighton team news

Brendan Rodgers will hope to have Wilfred Ndidi back in the fold, with the Nigerian international struggling with a series of injury troubles this season. However, Timothy Castagne, Denis Praet and Wesley Fofana are all ruled out, with their respective injuries. The Foxes are likely to rotate their side after the stalemate against Wolves, with Danny Ward expected to play in goal, while Nampalys Mendy, Marc Albrighton and Luke Thomas will be in contention for a playing XI berth. As for Brighton, Adam Webster has been ruled out of the clash, along with long-term absentees Solly March, Tariq Lamptey and Jason Steele. Davy Propper and Alireza Jahanbakhsh have slim chances of featuring on Wednesday, while Adam Lallana, Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate could return to the starting lineup.

Also Read: Burnley Vs Bournemouth Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup Live

Leicester City vs Brighton team news: Predicted line-ups

Leicester City: Ward; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho

Ward; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Tielemans, Mendy; Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho Brighton: Walton; White, Dunk, Burn; Veltman, Alzate, Bissouma, Karbownik; Lallana, Trossard; Welbeck

FA Cup live stream: Where to watch Leicester City vs Brighton live stream?

The fifth round of the FA Cup will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network. Specifically, the match between Leicester and Brighton will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2. The FA Cup live stream will be provided on the SonyLIV app, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. The Leicester City vs Brighton live stream will begin on Thursday, February 11, 1:00 AM IST.

(Image Courtesy: Leicester City, Brighton Twitter)