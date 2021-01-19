Leicester City Vs Chelsea Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Leicester City will host Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, January 19. The Premier League clash between Leicester and Chelsea is scheduled to kick off at 9:15 PM BST (Wednesday, January 20 at 1:45 AM IST). Here's a look at the Leicester City vs Chelsea team news, live stream details and our prediction for the highly-anticipated game.

Leicester City vs Chelsea match preview

Leicester City's impressive run over the past few games has seen them climb into third place in the Premier League standings. The Foxes are unbeaten in their last five league games and are currently just two points behind league leaders Manchester United. Brendan Rodgers' side overcame a tricky test against Southampton last weekend thanks to goals from James Maddison and Harvey Barnes. Leicester City will be keen on staying in the hunt for a top-four berth and avoiding defeat against Chelsea on Tuesday.

An in-depth look at tonight's #LeiChe opponents 👀 — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 19, 2021

On the other hand, Chelsea's inconsistent run over the past few months has seen them slump to seventh place on the Premier League table. The Blues are still five points behind Liverpool, who occupy the fourth spot at the moment. However, Chelsea will head into their game against Leicester with some confidence after beating a stubborn Fulham in their last outing. Mason Mount got the only goal of the game at Craven Cottage.

Leicester City vs Chelsea team news, injuries and suspensions

For Leicester, Jamie Vardy limped off the pitch during the win over Southampton but the Englishman is expected to start against Chelsea. Dennis Praet remains the only noteworthy absentee for the hosts. Ricardo Pereira is also in line to feature after recovering from a long-term injury.

Back to it tomorrow. We move. 🔵✊ pic.twitter.com/i4tpNTn70i — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 18, 2021

For Chelsea, N'Golo Kante is still ruled out due to a hamstring issue. Defenders Reece James and Andreas Christensen are both back in contention after recovering from injuries. It still remains to be seen whether Lampard will opt to start Timo Werner, who has been completely out of form in front of goal over the past few months.

Leicester City vs Chelsea prediction

Given that both teams enjoy attacking and have quality forwards on show, our prediction for the game is a 2-2 draw.

Premier League live: How to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea live in India?

In India, the game between Leicester City and Chelsea will broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. The Leicester City vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

