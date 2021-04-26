Leicester City Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Live Stream, Team News, PL Game Preview

Leicester City will be looking to further cement their spot in the Premier League top four when they welcome Crystal Palace to the King Power Stadium on Monday, April 26. The PL matchday 33 game between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM (Tuesday, April 27 at 12:30 AM IST). Here's a look at the Leicester City vs Crystal Palace team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace: Premier League matchday 33 game preview

Leicester City are currently third in the Premier League standings, with 59 points from 32 games, four points clear of fifth-placed West Ham United. Brendan Rodgers' side booked their spot in the FA Cup final with a 1-0 win over Southampton before recording a 3-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the league on Thursday. The Foxes have been surprisingly poor at home this season, losing seven of their 16 home league matches, but they recorded a 3-0 win over Palace when they welcomed the Eagles for the corresponding game in 2019-20.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are 13th in the Premier League standings, 11 points clear of 18th-placed Fulham, with two games in hand. Roy Hodgson's men have won just one of their last six in the league but are not in any relegation danger. However, the Eagles' recent record over Leicester is actually extremely impressive, losing just two of their last eight Premier League games against the Foxes, recording four victories in the process.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace team news, injuries and suspensions

For Leicester City, Harvey Barnes and James Justin are still unavailable due to injury while Wes Morgan is also ruled out with a back problem.

For Palace, Mamadou Sakho, James McCarthy, Connor Wickham, James Tomkins, Nathaniel Clyne, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson are all unavailable.

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace prediction

Given that Leicester City are in the race for a top-four spot and playing at home, they are favourites to win this game. Our prediction is a 3-1 win for the hosts.

Premier League live stream: Where to watch Leicester City vs Crystal Palace live?

In India, the game will broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The Leicester City vs Crystal Palace live stream will be available on Disney + Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates from the game can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams.

