Leicester City Vs Liverpool Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City will host Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, February 13. The Premier League Matchday 24 game is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 PM BST (6:00 PM IST). Here's a look at the Leicester City vs Liverpool team news, live stream details and our prediction ahead of the highly-anticipated encounter.

Leicester City vs Liverpool game preview

Leicester City are currently third in the Premier League standings, with 43 points from 23 games. The Foxes have won 13 games, drawn four and lost six in what has been another impressive season for the club under Brendan Rodgers so far. However, Leicester have suffered a minor slump in recent weeks, with only one win in their last four league games, but they have also only lost one of their last 10. Rodgers' side managed a 1-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup earlier this week.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are in fourth place on the league table, just three points behind Leicester City. The Reds were 19 points clear at the top after 23 games in 2019-20 but now find themselves 10 points adrift of leaders Manchester City having played a game more. Liverpool have managed just two wins from their last nine league games, including back-to-back defeats for the first time under Klopp.

Leicester City vs Liverpool team news, injuries and suspensions

For Leicester City, James Justin is ruled out for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. Ayoze Perez also picked up an injury during the game against Brighton and is likely to join Wesley Fofana, Dennis Praet and Wes Morgan on the sidelines.

"It’s a huge disappointment, but I know the boy. He’s tough mentally, that's what makes him the player he is, and tough physically and he’ll be a better player for it."



Brendan Rodgers confirmed the extent of James Justin's injury in his virtual press conference today... pic.twitter.com/ABtjex6JuY — Leicester City (@LCFC) February 12, 2021

For the visitors, Fabinho is ruled out of the game due to muscle problem. However, Ozan Kabak and fellow new arrival Ben Davies might be in contention to start at the weekend. Naby Keita, Diogo Jota, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip remain sidelined.

Leicester City vs Liverpool prediction

A six-day break would have been welcomed at Liverpool following their torrid run of form over the past few weeks. The defending PL champions will be eager to get back to winning ways following their 4-1 hammering at the hands of Man City last week. Our prediction for the game is a 2-1 win for Liverpool.

Premier League live: Where to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool live?

In India, the game will telecast live on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates of the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

