Leicester City Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL Match In India, US & UK?

After a disappointing 6-3 defeat against reigning champions Manchester City, Leicester City will now take on second-placed Liverpool on Tuesday night. The match is scheduled to commence live at 1:30 AM IST on December 29 from the King Power Stadium.

Ahead of what promises to be another exciting clash in England's top flight, here is a look at how to watch Premier League live in India, US and UK, and the Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream details.

Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch Premier League live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app or Jio TV. Meanwhile, live scores of the match can be tracked on the social media handles of both teams and the Premier League.

Ahead of our final game of the calendar year, take a look back at the Reds' 2021... 🗓️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/s1vBB0VFz4 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2021

How to watch Premier League live in the UK?

UK fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League. As for the Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into the SkyGO app. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 9:00 PM BST on Tuesday, December 28.

Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream details in the US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch Premier League live can tune in to the NBC Sports network. As for the Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream, fans can tune into FuboTV. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28.

𝑯 𝑬 𝑵 𝑫 ⚽



The skipper @JHenderson with a goal that proved to be the match winner during #LEILIV in 2017 😍 pic.twitter.com/Tl1E0zHSNW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2021

Premier League table update: Liverpool in 2nd place

After 18 games, Liverpool are currently in second place with 41 points, six points behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game more. On the other hand, Leicester City are currently in 11th place with 22 points.

Leicester City vs Liverpool team news

Leicester City predicted starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Luke Thomas, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton; Jamie Vardy.

Liverpool predicted starting line-up: Alisson; Konstantinos Tsimikas, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Fabinho, James Milner, Jordan Henderson; Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah.