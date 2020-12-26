Leicester City Vs Man United Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League Boxing Day Match

The boxing day promises some action-packed fixtures in the Premier League, with Manchester United set to take on Leicester City. A victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will ensure they move up the second spot in the Premier League standings, while Leicester would be keen on narrowing down the deficit with league leaders Liverpool.

How to watch Leicester City vs Man United? Leicester City vs Man United live stream

The Premier League clash will be broadcasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. Besides, the Leicester City vs Man United live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Moreover, the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here is the detailed Premier League boxing day schedule.

Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City vs Man United schedule: Saturday, December 26, 2020

Time: 6 pm IST

Leicester City vs Man United preview

Leicester City arrive into the game against Man United following a scintillating 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur. The Foxes sit second in the Premier League table having racked up 27 points in 14 games, one point more than the Old Trafford outfit. A victory will ensure they cut down the deficit against Liverpool to a single point.

When you're already counting down to Boxing Day 😏#MUFCxmas pic.twitter.com/rl8iyHjzzr — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 25, 2020

Despite an embarrassing start to the campaign, Man United have bounced back to sit third in the Premier League table. The Red Devils defeated Everton in the previous clash in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, while also ensuring a mesmerising 6-2 victory against Leeds United in the Premier League prior.

Leicester City vs Man United team news

Leicester City have a fit squad as compared to Man United, with only two injuries reported before the game. Caglar Soyuncu will be doubtful to face Solskjaer's men after sustaining a hip injury. Besides, Ricardo Pereira will also be unavailable for Brendon Rodgers due to a groin injury.

Man United have struggled with fitness issues since the start of the current campaign. Marcos Rojo misses out on the trip to King Power Stadium due to a calf injury, while Phil Jones is yet to recover completely from his knee injury. Scott McTominay will also be out on the sidelines against Leicester City.

Leicester City vs Man United prediction

Man United are the favourites to win the clash against Leicester City.

Note: The Leicester City vs Man United predictions are based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Instagram