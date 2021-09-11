Leicester City Vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming Details, H2H, Prediction And Team News

Following a week-long international break, the Premier League will return this weekend with some blockbuster matches. Champions Manchester City will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on September 11, with the match scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. For fans wondering how to watch the Premier League live in India, here is the Leicester City vs Manchester City live streaming details.

How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester City live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Leicester City vs Manchester City live in India can tune into the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. Premier League games will be telecasted live on Star Sports Select 1 and 2 SD/HD. As for the Leicester City vs Manchester City live streaming, fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all matches on the social media pages of the two teams and the Premier League.

The boss says there's a lot to be learned from the opposition coach today! 🤝⬇️



🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 11, 2021

Leicester City vs Manchester City head to head record

As per the head to head record in the last 10 meetings, Manchester City heads into this match as the more dominant side. The Citizens have won seven matches while Leicester City has won just three. However, the recent meetings between the two sides have gone in favour of the Foxes, who have won two of the previous three matches. The last meeting between the two sides took place in the FA Community Shield before the start of the 2021/22 season, in which Leicester won 1-0. Taking into consideration the recent form of both teams, our Leicester City vs Manchester City prediction is a draw.

Leicester City form guide: W-L-W

Manchester City form guide: L-W-W

Leicester City vs Manchester City team news

Leicester City predicted starting line-up: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Daniel Amartey, Luke Thomas; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans; James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton; Jamie Vardy

Manchester City predicted starting line-up: Scott Carson, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan; Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Disclaimer: The above prediction is based on our own analysis. The prediction does not guarantee a positive result.