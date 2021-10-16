Leicester City Vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How To Watch EPL In India, UK, US?

A tough battle in the Premier League this weekend as Leicester City will take on Manchester United. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 16, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester. Leicester have not won a game in the Premier League now in four matches, losing two and drawing two whereas United have not won in two, losing one and drawing one. Both the teams will be looking to end their run without a win and it will be an interesting matchup.

Here we take a look at the live stream details, how to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United English Premier League match live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United English Premier League match live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United live in India can tune in to the Star Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country, specifically for the English commentary you may tune in to Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD and for Bangla and Malayalam TV channels Star Sports 1 Bangla and Star Sports 3 respectively. The Leicester City vs Manchester United English Premier League match can also be viewed using the Disney+ Hotstar app. As for the live scores and updates, fans can track the social media pages of both teams and the Premier League.

Leicester City vs Manchester United Live Streaming in India

The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match can also be viewed using the live stream option on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The match is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 16, at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How to watch EPL 2021-22 season in the US?

For football fans in the US who want to catch the action in the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match can tune in to NBC Sports Network. The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on fuboTV. The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United match in the UK and Ireland?

The football fans that want to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match can also be live-streamed online on SkyGo. The Leicester City vs Manchester United Premier League match is scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 3:00 PM British Standard Time (BST) at the King Power Stadium in Leicester.

Image: premierleague.com