Leicester City Vs Zorya Luhansk Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Live

Leicester City will begin their Europa League campaign against Ukrainian outfit Zorya Luhansk on Thursday, October 22 (Friday for Indian viewers). The match will be played at the King Power Stadium and the game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST. Here's a look at the Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk live stream details, team news and our prediction for the same.

Europa League live preview: Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk prediction

Leicester City settled for Europa League football this season after finishing below Manchester United and Chelsea last season at 5th place. The Foxes got off to a flying start in the 2020/21 season, but their form has tampered due to a number of injury issues. Visiting them are Zorya Luhansk, who have endured a difficult start to life in the Ukrainian Premier League, with just a solitary win in six games. The Foxes are favourites for the clash at home, and Zorya will need to catch Brendan Rodgers' side on an off day if they have to force a result on Thursday.

Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk team news

Leicester City will miss the services of star striker Jamie Vardy, who has been ruled out of the clash with an injury. Central defender Caglar Soyuncu is out long term, along with right-back Ricardo Periera. Daniel Amartey and Wilfried Ndidi are also out injured, while Islam Slimani has been omitted from the Europa League squad. For Zorya, goalkeeper Zauri Makharadze and midfielder Maksym Kasakov are the only injury absentees.

Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk predicted line-ups

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel; Timothy Castagne, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, James Justin; Namphalys Mendy; Marc Albrighton, Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho

Zorya Luhansk: MykytaShevchenko; Denis Favorov, Vitaliy Vernydub, Joel Abu Hanna, Leovigildo; Lovro Cvek; Vladyslav Kochergin, Egor Nazaryna, Vladyslav Kabaev, Andrejs Ciganiks; Allahyar Sayyadmanesh

How to watch Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk live?

The live telecast of Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk will be available on Sony SIX SD and Sony SIX HD in India. The Leicester City vs Zorya Luhansk live stream will be available on SonyLIV. For fans who wish to follow the game’s live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media. The match begins at 12:30 am IST on Friday (Thursday night).

(Image Courtesy: Leicester City, Zorya Luhansk Instagram)