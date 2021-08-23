Leicester's Jamie Vardy Should Be Manchester United's Top Target: Ex-Red Devil Lee Sharpe

Even though Manchester United achieved their highest goalscoring campaign last season for the past 14 years, they have yet been told to sign Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side ran riot last year as they scored a staggering 121 goals in all competitions. The last time the Red Devils scored more than 120 goals in one year was in 2006/07 when the club lifted the Premier League trophy and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Lee Sharpe suggests Manchester United sign Jamie Vardy

In the 2021/22 Premier League transfer window, Manchester United have so far signed Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Tom Heaton. Even though several experts have suggested that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side require a new defensive midfielder to strengthen, former United winger Lee Sharpe insists that they need another top striker. The Red Devils currently have the likes of Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, and Anthony Martial as potential central forwards, yet Sharpe reckons they need someone like Leicester City's Jamie Vardy.

While speaking to The Mirror, Sharpe said, "I definitely think they need another goal scorer, I would like them to bring in another striker, a no.9, a goal scorer who can bang in 20/25 goals a season. Obviously, Cavani is world-class, we know he’s not going to play every game, every minute. The rumour mill is still floating around about Haaland potentially coming next year. So that makes you think twice about bringing someone in this summer, but if United is short anywhere, it’s in the No.9 area. I don’t know if we will get Vardy, but I think he would be an ideal choice for a couple of seasons."

