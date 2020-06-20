Leipzig Vs Dortmund Live Streaming, Team News, Preview, Bundesliga Live

RB Leipzig go up against Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 33 in the Bundesliga this weekend. The Leipzig vs Dortmund game will be played on Saturday, June 20, at 7 PM IST at the RedBull Arena. Here are the Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming details, Leipzig vs Dortmund team news and Bundesliga schedule.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: £54 million 'flop' Luka Jovic eager to leave for AC Milan

Leipzig vs Dortmund match preview and Bundesliga schedule

The ball's at our feet ⚽🏃‍♂️



A win tomorrow and we're in the @ChampionsLeague next season! 💪



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBVB pic.twitter.com/t1PXKOwSEB — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 19, 2020

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'Heavy Metal Football' To A Well-Oiled Machine

Bundesliga live: Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming details

The Leipzig vs Dortmund live broadcast in India will be available on Star Sports Select 2/HD, while the Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming details.

Venue: RedBull Arena

Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming date: Saturday, June 20

Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming time: 7 PM IST

Timo Werner Chelsea move finalised earlier this week

💬 #Nagelsmann on @TimoWerner's departure:



"It's obviously a shame that Timo is leaving. He was and is a very important player for RBL. I have no doubt that he will give everything in the final two games."



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBVB pic.twitter.com/l56EN1lEAi — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 19, 2020

Also Read | Jose Mourinho claims he was helping Ndombele fix WiFi on his GPS during lockdown breach

Bundesliga live, Bundesliga schedule: Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming and preview

RB Leipzig are without a win in their last four Bundesliga matches against Borussia Dortmund (D2, L2). The last time these two teams met, the match ended in a 3-3 stalemate as Leipzig clawed their way back from a 2-0 deficit. Julian Nagelsmann will be disheartened to lose key striker Timo Werner to Chelsea but can count on the German's services for the remaining games of the season at least.

If RB Leipzig beat Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, they will confirm a spot in the top four and seal a UEFA Champions League berth for next season. Dortmund have already secured a spot in next season's UEFA Champions League. However, Lucien Favre's side will be eager to end the season on a positive note by defeating Leipzig on Saturday.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford calls Jofra Archer 'big man' in reply to funny GIF over scan test results

Leipzig vs Dortmund live streaming: Full squads

Bundesliga live: Leipzig vs Dortmund team news and Bundesliga schedule

RB Leipzig squad: Philipp Tschauner, Yvon Mvogo, Peter Gulacsi, Malik Talabidi, Frederik Jakel, Ibrahima Konate, Ethan Ampadu, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Hannes Wolf, Tom Krauss, Mads Bidstrup, Fabrice Hartmann, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Ademola Lookman, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Angelino.

Borussia Dortmund squad: Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Roman Burki, Marco Rente, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Achraf Hakimi, Immanuel Pherai, Chris Fuhrich, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho.

Also Read | Bayern Munich transfer news: Bundesliga winners pressurise City to sell Sane for €40m

Image courtesy: RB Leipzig Twitter