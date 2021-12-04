Lens Vs PSG Live Stream: How To Watch Ligue 1 Match In India, US And UK?

RC Lens will be up against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Ligue 1 2021-22 clash, scheduled to take place at the State Bollaert-Delelis Stadium on Saturday night, as per the local time. PSG head into this match after a 0-0 draw against Nice in their previous Ligue 1 game, while Lens face PSG after a 2-2 draw against Clermont Foot in their previous game. In the current Ligue 1 standings, PSG sit at the top of the points table, with 13 wins, two draws, and one loss to their name after playing 16 matches. At the same time, Lens currently sit fifth in the standings with seven wins, five draws, and four losses to their name in 16 matches.

How to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 2021-22 match in India?

Indian football fans can watch the Lens vs PSG, Ligue 1 match, on the live broadcast by Viacom 18. In order to watch the live telecast of the match, fans can tune in to the Colors channel. TV5 Monde will also telecast the match on selective DTH operators. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the match on Voot Select and Jio TV. The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday from the State Bollaert-Delelis Stadium.

How to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match in the US?

Football fans in the United States(US) can watch the Lens vs PSG match by tuning in to the beIN Sports USA. The match will be streamed live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM on Saturday in the US from the State Bollaert-Delelis Stadium.

How to watch Lens vs Paris Saint-Germain, Ligue 1 match in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom(UK) wondering how to watch the Lens vs PSG match live, can tune in to the live telecast by BT Sport. The live streaming of the match will be available on the app of BT Sport. The match will start from the State Bollaert-Delelis Stadium at 8 PM on Saturday in the UK.

Image: AP