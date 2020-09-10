Lens Vs PSG Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Thomas Tuchel's PSG will begin their Ligue 1 title defence on Thursday as they square off against Franck Haise's RC Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis. The Ligue 1 Lens vs PSG clash is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm local time (Friday, 12:30 am IST). Here's a look at our Lens vs PSG prediction, the Lens vs PSG H2H record and Lens vs PSG live stream details.

Ligue 1 fixtures: Lens vs PSG prediction and match preview

Just over two and a half weeks after PSG suffered defeat in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich, the reigning Ligue 1 champions are set to begin the defence of their domestic crown. The Parisians were given extended time off due to their involvement in the UCL final as the Ligue 1 2020-21 campaign already began two weeks ago. However, PSG have a number of players that are unavailable for the opening game of the season. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Keylor Navas, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi have all tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the start of the new season.

Franck Haise's Lens earned their promotion to Ligue 1 this season but began their campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Nice on August 23. Gael Kukata converted his spot-kick for Lens just 10 minutes into the game but then Nice managed to score in each half and get all three points. Lens will be hoping to get a result against a PSG side that is missing a number of key players. Our Lens vs PSG prediction is a 2-2 draw and both teams will get a point each.

Lens vs PSG H2H record

The Lens vs PSG H2H record makes for interesting reading. These two teams have played each other 14 times and PSG have the clear H2H advantage, winning eight games, losing just once against Lens. Five games between these two sides have ended in a draw.

Ligue 1 live: Lens vs PSG live stream

Fans in the UK can watch the Lens vs PSG live stream on BT Sport. In India, the Star Sports Network has the rights to broadcast Ligue 1 games for the 2020-21 season. In the USA, fans can watch the Lens vs PSG live stream on beIN Sports.

Image Credits - PSG / Racing Club de Lens Twitter