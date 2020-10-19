LEO Vs AME Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Leon and Club America will face each other in the Liga MX league stage at Estadio León, Mexico on October 19, Monday (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 7:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our LEO vs AME Dream11 prediction, LEO vs AME Dream11 team and probable LEO vs AME playing 11.

LEO vs AME live: LEO vs AME Dream11 prediction and preview

Leon are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to extend their lead while their counterparts Club America are fifth in the table. Leon are at 30 points, three points above second-placed Pumas Unam with one game in hand. On the other hand, Club America are with a game in hand and at 25 points, just five away from the top spot and one away to level with the teams placed third and fourth. Based on current form and performances, our LEO vs AME Dream11 prediction is that Club Leon and Club America will put up a fierce show, with Leon slightly having the upper hand to win the game.

¡LEEEEEEÓOOOOOON! 🦁



Mañana es día de salir a la cancha y defender de nuevo los colores 🇳🇬.



A la distancia, pero con TODO EL APOYO de nuestra GRAN AFICIÓN.

LEO vs AME Dream11 prediction: Probable LEO vs AME playing 11

Club Leon probable XI - Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Yairo Moreno, Pedro Aquino, Joel Campbell, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Luís Montes, Pedro Aquino Sánchez, Emmanuel Gigliotti, Jean Meneses

Club America probable XI - Oscar Francisco Jimenez, Sebastian Caceres, Emanuel Aguilera, Luis Fernando Fuentes, Henry Martín Mex, Richard Sánchez, Nicolas Benedetti, Francisco Sebastian, Giovani dos Santos, Paul Aguilar, Jorge Sánchez

LEO vs AME live: LEO vs AME Dream11 team, top picks

LEO vs AME top picks: Club Leon

Jean Meneses

Joel Campbell

LEO vs AME top picks: Club America

Giovani dos Santos

Nicolas Benedetti

LEO vs AME Dream11 prediction: LEO vs AME Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Rodolfo Cota

Defenders - Osvaldo Rodríguez, William Tesillo, Sebastian Caceres, Luis Fernando Fuentes

Midfielders - Pedro Aquino Sánchez, , Nicolas Benedetti,Jorge Sánchez

Forwards - Giovani dos Santos (VC), Joel Campbell (C), Jean Meneses

Note: The above LEO vs AME Dream11 prediction, LEO vs AME Dream11 team and LEO vs AME Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEO vs AME Dream11 team and LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

