LEO Vs ASL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Liga MX Preview

Club Leon and Atletico de San Luis are set to square off against each other in the Mexican League on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be held at Estadio Leon, on February 2 with the match kicking off at 08:30 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the LEO vs ASL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks alongside other details of this Liga MX encounter.

Club Leon are currently positioned 17th on the Liga MX table. They have played only two matches so far this season and are yet to register a win in the ongoing Mexican League. Ignacio Ambriz's men saw their latest competitive outing end in a staple goalless draw against 15th ranked Pachuca and will be hoping to build some positive momentum by waking away with three points on Tuesday.

Atletico de San Luis, on the other hand, will start the game following a comprehensive 3-1 win against Chivas in their last competitive outing. Banking on Nicolas Ibanez's goals in each half of the game, San Luis walked away with three points and registered their first win of the season. The win against Chivas was their first home game of the season as they suffered from two consecutive defeats against America and Necaxa during their previous outings.

LEO vs ASL Playing 11

Club León- Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Yairo Moreno, Pedro Aquino, Jaine Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Joel Campbell, Luís Montes, Jean Meneses, Jesse Zamudio, Emmanuel Gigliotti

Atlético de San Luis- Axel Werner, Dionicio Escalante, Ramiro González, Federico Acevedo, Jesús Piñuelas, Felipe Gallegos, Javier Güemez, Pablo Barrera, Ricardo Chávez, Germán Berterame, Nicolás Ibáñez

LEO vs ASL Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Axel Werner

Defenders- William Tesillo, Ramiro González, Yairo Moreno, Dionicio Escalante

Midfielders- Joel Campbell, Felipe Gallegos, Luís Montes, Germán Berterame

Strikers- Emmanuel Gigliotti, Nicolás Ibáñez

LEO vs ASL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Nicolás Ibáñez or Emmanuel Gigliotti

Vice-Captain- Germán Berterame or Joel Campbell

LEO vs ASL Match Prediction

Club Leon has a major issue up top as they are yet to score a single goal going in the Liga MX this season. Despite conceding just two goals, their inability to score sees them hold a major disadvantage. Leon's head coach Ignacio Ambriz will have to sort the issue out on the training ground and bring in their top game if they wish to walk away with any points in this fixture. However, they face a mammoth task in the form of Atletico de San Luis who are heavy favourites and will likely walk away as winners at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: Club Leon 0-2 Atletico de San Luis

Note: The above LEO vs ASL Dream11 prediction, LEO vs ASL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEO vs ASL Dream11 Team and LEO vs ASL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.