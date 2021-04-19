LEO Vs JUA Dream11: Leon Vs Juarez Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Preview

Leon (LEO) will lock horns with FC Juarez (JUA) in the upcoming match of the Liga MX on Monday, April 19 at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, April 20 at 7:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the León Stadium in León, Mexico. Here is our LEO vs JUA Dream11 prediction, top picks and LEO vs JUA Dream11 team.

LEO vs JUA Dream11 Match Preview

Leon are currently at the seventh spot of the Liga MX standings with 20 points. Ángel Mena and team have played fourteen games so far in the tournament, winning and losing six games each (two draws). FC Juarez, on the other hand, are at the second-last (17th) spot of the table with a win-loss record of 3-8 (three draws).

LEO vs JUA Dream11 schedule

Mexico date and time: Monday, April 19 at 9:00 PM

India date and time: Tuesday, April 20 at 7:30 AM

Venue: León Stadium, León, Mexico

LEO vs JUA squad

Leon: Guillermo Pozos, Alfonso Blanco, Rodolfo Cota, Gil Burón, Andres Mosquera, Fernando Navarro, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, José David Ramírez, Juan González, Pedro Hernández, José Rodríguez, Luis Montes, Yairo Moreno, Jean Meneses, Santiago Colombatto, Fernando Gonzalez, Jesse Zamudio, Fidel Ambríz, Saúl Zamora, Pablo Rangel, Hector Uribe, Moisés Juárez, Luis Guerrero, Víctor Dávila, Joel Campbell, Ángel Mena, José Godínez, Nicolás Sosa Sánchez, Emanuel Gigliotti, Ivan Hernandez

FC Juarez: Enrique Palos, Felipe López Gutiérrez, Iván Vázquez, Alan Mendoza, Luis López, Elio Castro, Luis Pavez, José Esquivel, José Rodríguez, Gustavo Velázquez, Hedgardo Marín, Luis Hernández, Pol Garcia Tena, Jefferson Intriago, Andrés Iniestra Vázquez, Jesús Zavala, William Mendieta, Erick Castillo, Francisco Contreras, Flavio Santos, Francisco Javier Nevarez, Omar Panuco, Carlos Rosel, Matias Ariel Garcia, Marco Fabián, Darío Lezcano, Ayron Del Valle, Martín Galván, Brian Rubio, Blas Armoa

LEO vs JUA top picks

Leon: William Tesillo, Luis Montes, Ángel Mena

FC Juarez: Luis Pavez, Jefferson Intriago, Darío Lezcano

LEO vs JUA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Enrique Palos

Defenders: Luis Pavez, Gustavo Velázquez, William Tesillo, Andres Mosquera

Midfielders: Jefferson Intriago, Luis Montes, Fernando Navarro

Forwards: Darío Lezcano, Ángel Mena, Víctor Dávila

LEO vs JUA Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that Leon will come out on top in this contest.

C O N V O C A D O S âœ…



Estos son los jugadores elegidos para enfrentar mañana en casa a â¦@fcjuarezoficialâ©.



¡Vamos con todo, fieras! ðŸ¦ pic.twitter.com/j05BPBrZN0 — Club León ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡½ (@clubleonfc) April 18, 2021

Note: The above LEO vs JUA Dream11 prediction, LEO vs JUA Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEO vs JUA Dream11 Team and LEO vs JUA Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.

Image Source: Leon/ Twitter