LEO Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Club Leon and Mazatlan FC will face each other in the Liga MX group stage at Estadio León, Mexico on October 3, 8:00 am IST. Here's a look at our LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, LEO vs MAZ Dream11 team and probable LEO vs MAZ playing 11.

LEO vs MAZ Live: LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction and preview

Club Leon are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to extend their lead while their counterparts Mazatlan FC are 16th in the table. Mazatlan FC have so far played 12 games and have ten points in the bag having won two and drawn four. On the other hand, Club Leon are at 27 points, one above second-placed Cruz Azul, having won eight and drawn three. Based on current form and performances, our LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction is that Club Leon are the favourites to win the contest.

LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction: Probable LEO vs MAZ playing 11

Club Leon probable XI - Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Yairo Moreno, Pedro Aquino, Joel Campbell, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Luís Montes, Jesse Zamudio, Emmanuel Gigliotti, Jean Meneses

Mazatlan FC probable XI - Sebastián Sosa, Jorge Antonio Padilla, José Enrique Ortiz Cortes, Nicolás Díaz, Carlos Alonso Vargas, Luis Ángel Mendoza, Roberto Meraz, Martín Rodríguez, Cándido Ramírez, Miguel Sansores, César Huerta

LEO vs MAZ live: LEO vs MAZ Dream11 team, top picks

LEO vs MAZ top picks: Cruz Azul

Jean Meneses

Joel Campbell

LEO vs MAZ top picks: Mazatlan FC

Cándido Ramírez

Nicolás Día

LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction: LEO vs MAZ Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Rodolfo Cota

Defenders - William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Yairo Moreno, Nicolás Díaz

Midfielders - César Huerta, Cándido Ramíre, Jesse Zamudio

Forwards - Joel Campbell (C), Jean Meneses, Emmanuel Gigliotti (VC)

Note: The above LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, LEO vs MAZ Dream11 team and LEO vs MAZ Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEO vs MAZ Dream11 team and LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Club Leon Twitter