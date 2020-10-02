LEO Vs MAZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Club Leon and Mazatlan FC will face each other in the Liga MX group stage at Estadio León, Mexico on October 3, 8:00 am IST. Here's a look at our LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction, LEO vs MAZ Dream11 team and probable LEO vs MAZ playing 11.
Club Leon are currently at the top of the table and will be looking to extend their lead while their counterparts Mazatlan FC are 16th in the table. Mazatlan FC have so far played 12 games and have ten points in the bag having won two and drawn four. On the other hand, Club Leon are at 27 points, one above second-placed Cruz Azul, having won eight and drawn three. Based on current form and performances, our LEO vs MAZ Dream11 prediction is that Club Leon are the favourites to win the contest.
Club Leon probable XI - Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Yairo Moreno, Pedro Aquino, Joel Campbell, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Luís Montes, Jesse Zamudio, Emmanuel Gigliotti, Jean Meneses
Mazatlan FC probable XI - Sebastián Sosa, Jorge Antonio Padilla, José Enrique Ortiz Cortes, Nicolás Díaz, Carlos Alonso Vargas, Luis Ángel Mendoza, Roberto Meraz, Martín Rodríguez, Cándido Ramírez, Miguel Sansores, César Huerta
LEO vs MAZ top picks: Cruz Azul
LEO vs MAZ top picks: Mazatlan FC
Goalkeeper - Rodolfo Cota
Defenders - William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Yairo Moreno, Nicolás Díaz
Midfielders - César Huerta, Cándido Ramíre, Jesse Zamudio
Forwards - Joel Campbell (C), Jean Meneses, Emmanuel Gigliotti (VC)
