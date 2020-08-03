LEO Vs MONT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Live

Club Leon take on CF Monterrey on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX this week. The LEO vs MONT match will take place at the Estadio Leon on Tuesday, August 4 at 7:30 AM IST. Fans can play the LEO vs MONT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the LEO vs MONT Dream11 prediction, LEO vs MONT Dream11 team and LEO vs MONT preview.

LEO vs MONT live: LEO vs MONT Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Estadio Leon

Estadio Leon Date: Tuesday, August 4

Tuesday, August 4 Time: 7:30 AM IST

LEO vs MONT live: LEO vs MONT Dream11 prediction and match preview

Club Leon come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw in their first match of Liga MX against Guadalajara last week. Despite dominating the game, Club Leon weren’t able to find the back of the net and will be looking to win this game to move up the league table. CF Monterrey, on the other hand, made a winning start to their campaign. The club defeated Toluca with a 3-1 scoreline last week.

LEO vs MONT Dream11 prediction: Squads for LEO vs MONT Dream11 team

Leon: Guillermo Pozos, Andres Mosquera, Cameron Hall, William Yarbrough, Rodolfo Cota, José Hernández, Sebastián Fassi Álvarez, Gil Burón, Cristian Torres, Miguel Herrera, Ramiro González, Edwin Lara, Juan González, Carlos Guerrero, Adrián Vázquez, Fernando Navarro, William Tesillo, Luís Montes, Yairo Moreno, Pedro Aquino, Jorge Díaz, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Jaine Barreiro, Jesse Zamudio, Mauricio Isais, Fidel Ambríz, Saúl Zamora, Josué Sánchez, Ismael Sosa, Joel Campbell, Leonardo Ramos, José Rodríguez, Ángel Mena, José Godínez, Iván Ochoa, Jean Meneses, Jown Cardona, José Macías, Armando León, Either Jiménez

Monterrey: Marcelo Barovero, Luis Cárdenas, Edson Resendez, José Alvarado, César Montes, Nicolás Sánchez, José Basanta, Celso Ortiz, Jesús Gallardo, William Silva Gomes Barbio, Axel Said Grijalva, Daniel Parra, Josué Domínguez,Matías Kranevitter, Edson Gutiérrez, Dorlan Pabón, Leonel Vangioni, Avilés Hurtado, Miguel Layún, Arturo González, Jonathan Gonzalez, Maximiliano Meza, Stefan Medina, Eric Cantú, Jaziel Martínez, Luis Sánchez Cedrés, Obed Martinez, William Mejía, Michell Rodríguez, Juan Machado, Sergio Villarreal, Shayr Mohamed González,Rogelio Funes Mori, Vincent Janssen, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Rodolfo Pizarro, Carlos Rodríguez, Eduardo Banda

LEO vs MONT Dream11 team: LEO vs MONT playing 11

Leon: Cota; Ramirez, Barreiro, Tesillo, Moreno; Aguino, Meneses, Montes, Mena; REsendez, Sosa

Monterrey: Gonzalez; Medina, Montes, Sanchez, Gallardo; Rodriguez, Kranevitter, Ortiz, Pabon, Funes, Hurtado

LEO vs MONT Dream11 prediction: LEO vs MONT Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Cota

Cota Defenders: Tesillo, Barreiro, Moreno, Montes

Tesillo, Barreiro, Moreno, Montes Midfielders: Rodriguez (VC), Mena, Pabon

Rodriguez (VC), Mena, Pabon Forward: Sosa, Funes (C), Hurtado

LEO vs MONT match prediction

According to our LEO vs MONT match prediction, Monterrey are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The LEO vs MONT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The LEO vs MONT Dream11 team selection and LEO vs MONT match prediction does not guarantee a 100% result in your game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/clubleon_oficial, instagram/monterreycf