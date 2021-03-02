LEO Vs PUE Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX 2021 Game Preview

Leon (LEO) will lock horns with Puebla (PUE) in the upcoming game of the Liga MX on Tuesday, March 2 at 9:00 PM local time (Wednesday, March 3 at 8:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the León Stadium in León, Mexico. Here is our LEO vs PUE Dream11 prediction, top picks and LEO vs PUE Dream11 team.

Puebla are currently at the sixth spot of the Liga MX standings with 12 points. Omar Fernández and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing two (three draws). Leon, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the table with 7 points and a win-loss record of 2-4 (one draw).

Mexico date and time: Tuesday, March 2 at 9:00 PM

Indian date and time: Wednesday, March 3 at 8:30 AM

Venue: León Stadium, León, Mexico

LEO vs PUE Live: Leon squad

Guillermo Pozos, Gil Burón, Andres Mosquera, Fernando Navarro, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Juan González, Pedro Hernández, José Rodríguez, Luis Montes, Yairo Moreno, Ivan Ochoa, Jean Meneses, Santiago Colombatto, Fernando Gonzalez, José David Ramírez, Jesse Zamudio, Pablo Rangel, Hector Uribe, Fidel Ambríz, Saúl Zamora, Moisés Juárez, Luis Guerrero, Víctor Dávila, Joel Campbell, Ángel Mena, José Godínez, Nicolás Sosa Sánchez, Emanuel Gigliotti, Ivan Hernandez

LEO vs PUE Live: Puebla squad

Antony Silva, Jesus Rodriguez, George Corral, Juan Pablo Segovia, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Araujo, Maximiliano Perg, Lucas Varone, Jesús Paganoni, Ivo Vázquez, Alan Acosta, Diego de Buen, Javier Salas, Clifford Aboagye, Gustavo Ferrareis, Israel Reyes, Daniel Aguilar, Salvador Reyes, Antonio Soto, Daniel Segura, Christian Tabó, Daniel Álvarez, Santiago Ormeño, Guillermo Martínez, Amaury Escoto, Omar Fernández.

LEO vs PUE Dream11 prediction: LEO vs PUE Dream11 team, top picks

Leon: Yairo Moreno, Jean Meneses, Víctor Dávila

Puebla: Emanuel Gularte, Christian Tabó, Omar Fernández

Goalkeeper: Antony Silva

Defenders: Yairo Moreno, Andres Mosquera, Emanuel Gularte, George Corral

Midfielders: Christian Tabó, Clifford Aboagye, Jean Meneses

Forwards: Omar Fernández, Santiago Ormeño, Víctor Dávila

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Puebla are the favourites to win the game.

🔜 Donde la vida no vale nada ✈️ #LaFranjaQueNosUne🎽 ya viaja hacia León 👊🏻



Ahí nos vidrios en un ratito 🔵 pic.twitter.com/D1V4e3Ie8i — Club Puebla🎽 (@ClubPueblaMX) March 2, 2021

