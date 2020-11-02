LEO Vs SAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Liga MX Game Preview

Club Leon and Santos Laguna will face each other in the Liga MX league stage at Estadio León, Mexico on November 2, Monday (Tuesday morning for Indian viewers) at 8:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our LEO vs SAN Dream11 prediction, LEO vs SAN Dream11 team and probable LEO vs SAN. playing 11.

LEO vs SAN live: LEO vs SAN Dream11 prediction and preview

Leon are currently at the top of the table and cannot be overtaken by second-placed counterparts Club America as the latter has just one game in hand and Leon are already five points ahead, despite that Club Leon will look to come out on top of this clash and continue their good run which stands at six wins in a row. Santos are 9th on the table and will look to end as high as possible. Based on current form and performances, our LEO vs SAN Dream11 prediction is that Club Leon will cruise through victory.

Mañana es LUNES, el día en que te levantas y sabes que toca volver a la oficina.. ¡QUÉ CHINGÓN! 😎 🇳🇬 #PorLeonésimaVez 🦁 pic.twitter.com/no5DGuXLtA — Club León (@clubleonfc) November 2, 2020

LEO vs SAN Dream11 prediction: Probable LEO vs SAN playing 11

Club Leon probable XI - Rodolfo Cota, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Yairo Moreno, Pedro Aquino, Joel Campbell, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Luís Montes, Pedro Aquino Sánchez, Emmanuel Gigliotti, Jean Meneses

Santos Laguna probable XI - Carlos Acevedo, Hugo Rodríguez, Doria, Ulises Rivas, Arelibetsiel Hernandez, Fernando Gorriaráan, Edgar Games, Alan Cervantes, Eduardo Aguirre, Jesús Ocejo, Julio Furch

LEO vs SAN live: LEO vs SAN Dream11 team, top picks

LEO vs SAN top picks: Club Leon

Jean Meneses

Joel Campbell

LEO vs SAN top picks: Santos Laguna

Julio Furch

Alan Cervantes

LEO vs SAN Dream11 prediction: LEO vs SAN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Rodolfo Cota

Defenders - Jaine Barreiro, Yairo Moreno, Doria, Ulises Rivas

Midfielders - Alan Cervantes, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Luís Montes

Forwards - Julio Furch, Joel Campbell (VC), Jean Meneses (C)

Note: The above LEO vs SAN Dream11 prediction, LEO vs SAN Dream11 team and LEO vs SAN Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEO vs SAN Dream11 team and LEO vs SAN Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Club Leon Twitter