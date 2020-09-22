LEO Vs TOT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Leyton Orient FC (LEO) will be taking on Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) in a third-round match of the Carabao Cup this week. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST at the Breyer Group Stadium in Brisbane Road, London on September 22. Here is our LEO vs TOT Dream11 prediction, LEO vs TOT Dream11 team and LEO vs TOT playing 11 prediction.

LEO vs TOT Dream11 prediction: Match preview

After an early-season defeat to Everton, Tottenham regrouped and came back strong with two back-to-back wins against Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Southampton. Spurs beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv 2-1 in their Europa League qualifying round fixture with two late goals from Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele in the 8th and 85th minute.

They will also come into the game off an impressive 5-2 victory over Southampton on Sunday. Son Heung-Min scored four goals, with all assists from Kane, who also scored an 82nd-minute goal to wrap up the victory. Sergio Reguilon and Gareth Bale joined the side this week, but it might be a while before either of the new signings take the field, sitting out due to injuries.

While the numbers and the star power seem to be in favour of Spurs, Leyton Orient are in imperious form this season. In their first game of the season, Leyton beat Forest Green 2-1. They followed this up with wins against Brighton and Oldham in different leagues, and Plymouth Argyle in round two of the Carabao Cup. Their last game was a League Two game against Mansfield Town. It ended in a 2-2 draw.

In the 13 times that Spurs and Leyton Orient have played each other, Spurs have won ten and drawn three to remain undefeated. A major concern for the sides will be the announcement from Leyton that a few, yet to be named players from the side have tested positive for coronavirus. In view of this, the LEO vs TOT game may be called off, with Spurs set to be handed a victory.

LEO vs TOT Dream11 prediction: Probable starting lineups

Leyton Orient (4-2-3-1): Lawrence Vigouroux; Jordan Thomas, Jamie Turley, Josh Coulson, Joe Widdowson; Jobi McAnuff, Josh Wright; Louis Dennis, Ruel Sotiriou; Danny Johnson, Connor Wilkinson

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1): Joe Hart; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth, Dennis Cirkin; Gedson Fernandes, Mousa Sissoko; Erik Lamela, Dele Alli, Steven Sessegnon; Steven Bergwijn

LEO vs TOT live: LEO vs TOT Dream11 team

Lawrence Vigouroux

Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Juan Foyth,

Dele Alli, Steven Bergwijn, Mousa Sissoko, Serge Aurier

Jordan Maguire-Drew, Danny Johnson, Connor Wilkinson

LEO vs TOT live: LEO vs TOT Dream11 prediction

According to our LEO vs TOT Dream11 prediction, Tottenham will win the match.

Note: The LEO vs TOT Dream11 prediction and LEO vs TOT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEO vs TOT Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Dele Alli Instagram