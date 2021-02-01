Leon Vs Atletico San Luis Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Club Leon will take on Atletico San Luis on Matchday 4 of the Liga MX 2020-21 season. The Leon vs Atletico San Luis match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM IST (3:00 AM GMT) from the Estadio León, Mexico on February 2, 2021. Here are the Leon vs Atletico San Luis live stream details, how to watch Leon vs Atletico San Luis live in India, Leon vs Atletico San Luis prediction and Leon vs Atletico San Luis team news.

Liga MX: Leon vs Atletico San Luis preview

Apertura (or the summer season) champions, Club Leon, have gotten off to a poor start in the Clausura (winter) edition of the Liga MX 2021. Leon started off their campaign for this season with a 0-2 loss to Tigres UANL, only managing to bag their first points through a goalless draw against Pachuca in their last game. Coming into Tuesday's contest, the Apertura champions will want to not just win a game and get the precious three points off it, but will also want to finally score a goal in the tournament. They are currently in second-last place on the table with just one point.

Atletico San Luis meanwhile, will be charged up as they arrive at the Leon Stadium, having just won their first game of the season. After two successive losses to Club America (1-2) and Necaxa (0-1), the Atletico San Luis side finally managed a resounding 3-0 win over Guadalajara last week. However, San Luis do not have the best record in away games, having lost 8 of their last away games while Leon have won 17 of their last Liga MX home fixtures.

Leon vs Atletico San Luis team news

Both teams will be playing with full squads.

Liga MX live in India: Leon vs Atletico San Luis live stream details

The Leon vs Atletico San Luis match will not be televised in India. As of now, there is also no official Liga MX live stream available in the country. Fans in the UK can watch the Leon vs Atletico San Luis live stream on bet365. However, live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Liga MX: Leon vs Atletico San Luis prediction

According to our match prediction, Club Leon will win this match to earn their first three points in the tournament.

Note: The Leon vs Atletico San Luis prediction is based on our own analysis. The Leon vs Atletico San Luis match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Club Leon Twitter