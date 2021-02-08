Leon Vs Guadalajara Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Game Preview

Leon host Guadalajara in the Matchday 5 of the Primera Division Liga MX Clausura on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played at Estadio León, León de los Aldamas on Tuesday, February 9 with the kick-off slated for 8:30 AM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the Leon vs Guadalajara live stream alongside other details of this Liga MX encounter.

Leon will walk into the match brimming with confidence as they registered their first win of the campaign by defeating Atletico San Luis last 3-1. Currently at the 13th spot on the points table, the hosts have managed to win one, lose one and play out the draw in one of their three matches. Ignacio Ambríz will aim to extend Leon's unbeaten home record of 18 matches. And with 16 those 18 matches ending in a Leon win, the hosts start the match as favourites and will be eyeing three points on Tuesday.

Guadalajara have started off their Clausura campaign very poorly as they are still searching for their first win of the season. Currently slotted at 16th on the Liga MX standings, Chivas saw their last competitive outing end in a 1-2 loss to Juarez. It was their second consecutive loss as the visitors played out 2 draws in their first 2 opening games of the tournament. They walk into the match with the aim of pocketing their maiden three points but face tough opposition in the form of Apertura champions Leon.

Where to watch Leon vs Guadalajara live in India?

In the UK, fans can watch Leon vs Guadalajara live stream on bet365. There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game in India. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Leon vs Guadalajara prediction

Guadalajara has conceded seven goals in four matches and will have to sort out their defensive issues on the training group if they wish to snatch any points in this game. Still looking for their first season win, Chivas will be aiming to walk away with three and take advantage of Leon's inability to score as the hosts have registered only three goals so far this season which all came in the last game. With both teams suffering from problems on different ends of the pitch we expect them to play out a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes.

Prediction: Leon 0-0 Guadalajara

