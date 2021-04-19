Leon Vs Juarez Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

Matchday 15 of the ongoing Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura sees Club Leon welcome FC Juarez on Tuesday. The Mexican domestic league match is set to be played on April 20 at the Estadio Leon with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 AM according to IST. Have a look at Leon vs Juarez Prediction, information on how to watch Leon vs Juarez live in India, and where to catch Leon vs Juarez live stream.

Leon vs Juarez Match Preview

FC Leon head will head into the match aiming to bounce back on the winning ways as they saw their last outing end in a narrow 2-1 loss against Toronto. The loss to Toronto broke their previous six-match unbeaten run which had propelled them up to the seventh spot in the Liga MX table. The hosts will now be eager to register their seventh league win of the season on Tuesday and will fancy their chances against an inconsistent FC Juarez side who are really struggling in the league this season.

Meanwhile, FC Juarez have been one of the worst-performing teams in the ongoing Liga MX season as the visitors find themselves slotted 17th on the league table. Currently slotted second last in the league, FC Juarez holds a narrow one-point lead over Necaxca which saves them from being the bottom-most ranked team on the Liga MX table. They have recorded just three wins and the same number of draws while losing eight games this season. The visitors will find it very difficult to snatch away three points from this fixture and will have to play their best football if they want to record their 4th league win of the season on Tuesday.

Leon vs Juarez Team News: Predicted Playing 11

Leon- Alfonso Blanco, William Tesillo, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Jose David Ramirez, Andres Mosquera, Fernando Navarro, Jean Meneses, Luis Montes, Yairo Moreno, Victor Davila, Emanuel Gigliotti

Juarez- Edmundo Vazquez, Alberto Acosta, Luis Pavez, Hedgardo Marin, Luis Hernandez, Jefferson Intriago, Marco Fabian, William Mendieta, Erick Castillo, Ayron Del Valle, Dario Lezcano

How to watch Leon vs Juarez live in India?

Unfortunately for Indian fans, the Leon vs Juarez game will not be telecasted. Moreover, there is no Leon vs Juarez live stream available in the country. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles and websites of both teams.

Club Leon vs Juarez Prediction

Given the current form of bot the teams, Club Leon start the match as favourites and are expected to walk away with three points on Tuesday.

Prediction Club Leon 2-0 FC Juarez