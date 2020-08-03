Leon Vs Monterrey Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Liga MX Live

Ignacio Ambriz's Leon welcome defending champions Monterrey for their Liga MX live clash on Monday night at the Estadio Nou Camp. The Leon vs Monterrey clash is scheduled to kick off at 9 pm local time (Tuesday, 7:30 am IST). Here's a look at the Leon vs Monterrey prediction, Leon vs Monterrey live stream details and the Leon vs Monterrey h2h record prior to the Matchday 2 encounter.

Liga MX live: Leon vs Monterrey prediction and preview

Leon will play their first home game since a 2-0 win over LAFC in the CONCACAF Champions League back in February. Leon began the new Liga MX season with a 0-0 draw against Guadalajara on the opening day of the campaign. However, the defending champions are expected to be a tough proposition for Ignacio Ambriz's side. With the home advantage, albeit with no fans, Leon will look to register their first win of the season.

Monterrey visit the Estadio Nou Camp fresh off a victory against Toluca on the opening day of the season. Rogelio Funes Mori scored twice while Carlos Gomez also got on the scoresheet on Matchday 1. Ricardo Antonio Mohamed's side will be keen to build on their winning start when they face Leon. Both teams have no injury concerns heading into the clash on Monday night and are expected to field their strongest starting eleven's. Our Leon vs Monterrey prediction is a 1-1 draw.

Leon vs Monterrey h2h record

The Leon vs Monterrey h2h record is dominated by Monterrey. In 16 meetings between the two teams so far, Monterrey have registered 10 wins while Leon have come out victorious on four occasions. There have been two draws between these two teams in the past.

Liga MX schedule: Leon vs Monterrey live stream details

Fans in the US can watch the Leon vs Monterrey clash on various different platforms including platforms, TUDN, Fox Sports and ESPN Deportes. There will be no Leon vs Monterrey or Liga MX live telecast on Indian television. However, fans in India can watch the Leon vs Monterrey highlights on the club's social media handles.

Image Credits - Leon / Monterrey Twitter