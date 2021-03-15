Leon Vs Necaxa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Live

FC León are set to take on Necaxa in the upcoming Liga MX Guard1anes Clausura on Tuesday. The Mexican domestic league match is set to be played at Estadio León on March 16, with the kickoff scheduled for 08:30 AM. Let's have a look at the Leon vs Necaxa live stream, playing 11, alongside other match details of this encounter.

A battle of the two most bottom-ranked teams awaits us in the Liga MX as FC León and Necaxa. FC Leon start the match as the 17th-ranked team in the Liga MX standings as they have registered just two wins while playing out the same number of draws and losing six matches this season. With eight points from 10 matches, the hosts walk into the game following a four-match winless run and will be itching to bounce back on the winning ways. A match against Necaxa provides them with the perfect opportunity to get back on the right track.

Necaxa on the other hand have been the worst performing side in the Mexican league as they currently occupy the bottom-most spot in Liga MX standings. Walking into the game as the 18th ranked team, the visitors have recorded seven points from one win, four draws, and five losses this season. Thye are just a point below matching their Tuesday's opponents Club Loen's score and will see this game as an opportunity to overtake them and break into the top 15 with a win.

Where to watch Leon vs Necaxa live in India?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. In the UK, the Leon vs Necaxa live stream will be available on bet365. In the USA, the game will be streamed on the TUDN App. However, live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Leon vs Necaxa prediction

Both teams have struggled to play their best football and start the match following their respective winless streaks. With only one point differencing both the teams, the match proves a good opportunity for the winner to get back on the winning track and get their campaign back on track. However, Club Leon and Necaxa have their fair share of challenges coming into the fixture as FC Leon are joint-second in the lowest goal-scoring teams in the ongoing league this season. However, they have a good chance to redeem themselves as Necaxa have conceded a staggering 17 goals in just 10 matches which is the joint third-highest in the league. We expect the match to end in a stalemate as both teams are likely to cancel each other out during the course of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Leon 1-1 Necaxa