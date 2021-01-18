Leon Vs Pachuca Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Liga MX Clausura Live

Club Leon will lock horns with CF Pachuca on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura on Monday, January 18. The game between Leon and Pachuca is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM local time (Tuesday, January 19 at 8:30 AM IST) at the Leon Stadium. Here's a look at the Leon vs Pachuca team news, live stream details and our prediction for the game.

Leon vs Pachuca game preview

Apertura champions Leon were defeated by Tigres UANL in their opening game of the Clausura last Saturday and they will be eager to shrug off that loss. Ignacio Ambríz's men dominated possession against Tigres but struggled with their finishing in front of goal. It was the first time in 17 games across all competitions that Leon had failed to score a goal. They will be hoping to move up to the top half in the Liga MX standings with a win over Pachuca.

On the other hand, Pachuca fought hard to earn a 1-1 draw against Juarez on Matchday 1 of the Clausura. Mauro Quiroga's goal came four minutes into second-half injury time to ensure that Paulo Pezzolano's side got away with a point as both teams were reduced to 10 men. However, Pachuca have managed just one win in their last five games and that is a worrying sign heading into their game against the Arpetura champions on Monday.

Leon vs Pachuca team news, injuries and suspensions

Leon have no injury concerns heading into their game against Pachuca. Manager Ignacio Ambríz is likely to field his strongest line-up to get the three points. Victor Davila, Nicolas Sosa and Jose de Jesus are expected to start in attack against Pachuca.

Últimos ajustes de nuestro equipo, se prepara para #LoQueViene 🦁.



¡Que ya llegue el #FieraMonday! 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/wQz4MlVJ2c — Club León 🇲🇽 (@clubleonfc) January 16, 2021

For Pachuca, Jorge Hernandez is ruled out due to an ankle injury and is likely to return to action by next week. Oscar Murillo received a red card against Juarez and is suspended for the encounter against Leon.

Leon vs Pachuca prediction

Although Pachuca are expected to put up a brave fight against Leon, the Apertura champions are likely to earn the three points with a 3-1 win in this fixture.

Liga MX live: How to watch Leon vs Pachuca live?

In the UK, fans can watch the Leon vs Pachuca live stream on bet365.

There will be no live telecast or broadcast of the game between Leon and Pachuca in India. However, live scores and updates for the game will be available on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Tuzos Instagram, Club Leon Twitter