Leon Vs Tigres UANL Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, Liga MX Live

Leon will host Tigres UANL on Matchday 9 of the Mexican Liga MX on September 10 at 3:30 am IST. Leon continued their superb start to the Liga MX season as they made it back-to-back wins and five games without defeat. Tigres UANL, on the other hand, are in the bottom half of the table and have not won any of their last four. The hosts will be hoping to take all three points that will see them top the Liga MX table. Here's a look at our Leon vs Tigres UANL prediction, Leon vs Tigres Unal H2H record and Leon vs Tigres Unal live stream details.

Leon vs Tigres UANL prediction and preview

The match will be played at Estadio León, León de los Aldamas and Leon will be looking to make it a third consecutive victory that will see them regain the top spot. Meanwhile Tigres UANL will be hoping to take all three points or at least one here. The champions of last season are struggling and find their feet and are currently 10th in Liga MX. The encounter promises to be an exciting one with one team looking to climb up the table and occupy the top spot, while the other team currently struggling will look to bounce back. Based on current form and recent results the home team will likely come away with three points.

Leon vs Tigres prediction: Leon vs Tigres UANL H2H record

The two sides have faced each other 21 times. Tigres have emerged victorious on eight occasions while Leon have won six encounters, with seven games ending in a draw. This will be the 22nd meeting between both sides and the two sides will look to take all points away from this game.

Liga MX live: Leon vs Tigres UANL live stream details

Fans in the United States can watch the game on TUDN USA or catch the Liga MX live stream on the TUDN App while the rest of the world can watch it on bet 365. There will be no Leon vs Tigers UANL live broadcast on Indian television. However, fans in India can still watch the highlights of the game on the club's respective social media handles.

