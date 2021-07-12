Leonardo Bonucci Rebukes English Fans, Shouts 'We Need More Pasta!' After Euro 2020 Win

Leonardo Bonucci scored the equalising goal for Italy on the night and during the title celebrations trolled the English fans at Wembley while taking a lap of honour after they defeated England 3-2 on penalties.

The match started with England taking the lead early in the second minute through a wonderful Luke Shaw half volley after a pinpoint Kieran Trippier cross to send Wembley into raptures. They dominated the initial 20 minutes of the game with the change of formation for England tough for the Italians to read.

However, the Italians soon found their rhythm that they had throughout the tournament. The Azzurri dominated proceedings after that and in the 67th minute, Bonnuci found the back of the net owing to a goalmouth scramble following a dangerous corner.

The Italians carried on dominating the game but were unable to find a way past the English defense.

"More pasta!" shouted Bonucci

Bonucci, while taking a lap of honour, shouted toward the English fans "More pasta! We need more pasta!"

The Italian centre back also grabbed a camera and said "It's coming to Rome!" taking a dig at the English chant "It's coming home."

Bonucci was then quoted by sources saying "A historic goal is a dream come true and the credit goes to the coach, the whole squad. When we got together at Sardinia, there was something different compared to the past. We slowly gained confidence, certainty, unity. This was the icing on the cake that makes us legends."

"It's a unique feeling and we are relishing it. Seeing 65,000 people leave before the trophy was handed out is something to relish, now the cup is coming to Rome. They thought it was staying in London, sorry for them, but Italy once again taught a lesson. We said during the warm-up, what was happening in the stands was purely background noise. We had 34 games unbeaten, all we needed to do was exactly what we'd done so far to get here, not one bit more, not one bit less."

It was a moment of pure joy and passion as the Azzurri captain Giorgio Chiellini lifted the Euro 2020 trophy as Italy claimed their second European Championship, with the first one coming way back in 1968.

(Image Credits: @azzurri - Twitter)