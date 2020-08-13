LEP Vs ATL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Champions League Quarter-final Live Info

RB Leipzig will face Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of Champions League 2019-20. RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid will be the second game of the one-off quarter-finals in Lisbon with two-legged ties scrapped for the rest of the tournament. The winner of the round will face PSG in the semi-finals, who proceeded in the tournament after a nervy 2-1 win against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Julian Nagelsmann's RB Leipzig entered the quarter-finals after a thumping 4-0 win on aggregate over Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur. As for Atletico Madrid, the Diego Simeone's side beat the defending Champions League winners, Liverpool, in their own backyard. Viewers can expect an interesting clash between two very tactically advanced teams.

LEP vs ATL Dream11 preview

RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid will face each other for the first time in their club's history. This is the first time RB Leipzig have been drawn against a Spanish side in a European competition. The Colchoneros have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the 5th-time in last 7 years. RB Leipzig have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

The LEP vs ATL matchup will commence on Thursday, August 13 (Friday, August 14 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the LEP vs ATL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our LEP vs ATL Dream11 prediction, LEP vs ATL Dream11 top picks and LEP vs ATL Dream11 team.

LEP vs ATL Dream11 prediction: LEP vs ATL Dream11 team

LEP vs ATL live: LEP vs ATL top picks

Felix (Captain) Costa (Vice-captain) Angelino Nkunku Olmo

LEP vs ATL live: Probable LEP vs ATL playing 11

RB Leipzig : Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Mukiele, Laimer, Sabitzer, Angelino, Nkunku, Olmo, Schick

: Gulacsi, Klostermann, Upamecano, Halstenberg, Mukiele, Laimer, Sabitzer, Angelino, Nkunku, Olmo, Schick Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi, Llorente, Partey, Saul, Koke, Felix, Costa

LEP vs ATL live: LEP vs ATL Dream11 team news

LEP vs ATL Dream11 team: RB Leipzig team news

"It's the @ChampionsLeague quarter finals - it's perfectly normal that the players are full of energy and motivated. It has the potential to be a very emotional game. We're looking forward to it."



LEP vs ATL Dream11 team: Atletico Madrid team news

LEP vs ATL Dream11 prediction

Our LEP vs ATL Dream11 prediction is that Atletico Madrid will win this game.

Note: The LEP vs ATL Dream11 prediction and LEP vs ATL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LEP vs ATL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

