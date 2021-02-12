LEP Vs AUG Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Bundesliga Match Preview

RB Leipzig welcome Augsburg on Matchday 21 of their ongoing Bundesliga campaign on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Red Bull Arena on February 12 with the kickoff scheduled for 1:00 AM (Saturday, February 13) according to IST. Let’s have a look at the LEP vs AUG Dream11 prediction, playing 11, among other match details.

Calendars out! The DFL has announced the exact kick-off times of @Bundesliga_EN Matchdays 24 - 28 📆



🔴⚪ #RBLeipzig pic.twitter.com/LUgghdy1IB — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 11, 2021

LEP vs AUG live: LEP vs AUG Dream11 Match Preview

RB Leipzig start off this Bundesliga fixture following a string of impressive performances as Julian Nagelsmann's men have registered four wins in their last five outings with three of those coming in succession. Currently slotted second on the Bundesliga table, Leipzig have registered 12 wins from 20 games accumulating 41 points so far. They defeated Schalke by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their last Bundesliga outing and will hope to continue building on the positive momentum as they look to reduce Bayern Munich's lead at the top to four points.

Augsburg, on the other hand, have been in poor form during their recent outing. Having lost five of their last six games across all competitions, they have suffered from four defeats in their last five Bundesliga matches. Currently, slotted 13th on the league, Heiko Herrlich's men have registered just six wins from 20 games and collected 22 points in the Bundesliga. They will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways but face a mammoth task in the form of RB Leipzig and will have to bring their top game if they wish to snatch away any points in this Bundesliga encounter.

LEP vs AUG Playing 11

RB Leipzig - Peter Gulacsi, Marcel Halstenberg, Willi Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Sabitzer, Tyler Adams, Angelino, Amadou Haidara, Dani Olmo,Christopher Nkunku, Yussuf Poulsen

Augsburg - Rafal Gikiewicz, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Carlos Gruezo, Daniel Caligiuri, Mads Pedersen; Tobias Strobl, Andre Hahn, Ruben Vargas, Florian Niederlechner

LEP vs AUG Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Peter Gulacsi

Defenders- Reece Oxford, Dayot Upamecano, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Willi Orban,

Midfielders- Daniel Caligiuri, Angelino, Ruben Vargas, Dani Olmo

Strikers- Florian Niederlechner, Yussuf Poulsen

LEP vs AUG Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Yussuf Poulsen or Ruben Vargas

Vice-Captain- Florian Niederlechner or Dani Olmo

LEP vs AUG Match Prediction

Nagelsmann could look to rotate his squad and rest a few key players with RB Leipzig set to play Liverpool on Tuesday as Champions League football returns to action. However, the 33-year-old has a great squad with quality players at his disposal and will start the match as favourites. We expect RB Leipzig to register a routine victory and walk away with the three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Note: The above LEP vs AUG Dream11 prediction, LEP vs AUG Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEP vs AUG Dream11 Team and LEP vs AUG Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.