LEP Vs BAY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11s, Bundesliga 2021 Match Preview

Matchday 27 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign brings us a potentially title-deciding match as RB Leipzig welcome Bayern Munich on Saturday. The German domestic league clash is set to take place at the Red Bull Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 10:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the LEP vs BAY Dream11 prediction, playing 11s, alongside other details of the LEP vs BAY live match.

LEP vs BAY live: LEP vs BAY Dream11 match preview

Bayern Munich visit Leipzig in what is a top-of-the-table clash of the Bundesliga campaign right after the end of the international break. Currently positioned second on the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig walk into the match trailing the Bavarians by four points in the league. Julian Nagelsmann’s side will look to bridge the gap to just one point by securing a win on Saturday but face a tough task in the form of Hansi Flick’s men as the reigning Bundesliga champions have not lost a league match since February.

LEP vs BAY Playing 11 (Predicted)

RB Leipzig- Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Willy Orban, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Alexander Sorloth, Christopher Nkunku.

Bayern Munich- Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Benjamin Pavard, David Alaba, Jerome Boateng, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry.

LEP vs BAY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Manuel Neuer

Defenders – Alphonso Davies, Willy Orban, Benjamin Pavard, Nordi Mukiele

Midfielders – Kingsley Coman, Marcel Sabitzer, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry

Strikers – Christopher Nkunku, Thomas Muller

LEP vs BAY Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Serge Gnabry

Vice-Captain - Christopher Nkunku

LEP vs BAY Match Prediction

Despite missing the services of star marksmen Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich will head into the match brimming with confidence given their current form. The Bavarians boast of a massive squad with great quality and will look aim to walk away with three points on Saturday. However, RB Leipzig will be a tough nut to crack as we expect both teams to play out a draw by the end of this match.

Prediction- RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich

Note: The above LEP vs BAY Dream11 prediction, LEP vs BAY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEP vs BAY Dream11 Team and LEP vs BAY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.