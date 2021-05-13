LEP Vs DOR Dream11: Leipzig Vs Dortmund Prediction, Team And Top Picks

RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are set to take on each other twice in two weeks with a domestic trophy up for grabs. The prize for this time around is the DFB-Pokal rather than three points as they clash against each other in the final of the German Cup competition on Thursday, May 13. The DFB-Pokal final will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin with the kick-off scheduled for 12:15 AM IST (Friday, May 14) Let's have a look at the LEP vs DOR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

LEP vs DOR Match Preview

RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund shared a glimpse of what fans can expect in the final during their head-to-head meeting in the Bundesliga campaign last week. Borussia Dortmund started the game well and showed intent to win a Marco Reus found the back of the net within the first ten minutes of the game and handed his team a decisive lead in the first half. Jadon Sancho doubled the Black and Yellow's score in the second half as Dortmund look to cruise towards a win.

However, Die Roten Bullen managed to make a comeback into the game as Lukas Klosetmann and Daniel Olmo levelled up the score with 10 minutes left with the game expected to end in a draw. Later on, Jadon Sancho scored a late 87th-minute winner to hand the Signal Iduna Park outfit a massive win against Julian Nagelsmann's team.

LEP vs DOR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - E. Forsberg or T. Hazard

Vice-Captain - J. Sancho or A. Sorloth

LEP vs DOR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – P. Gulacsi

Defenders –Angelino, M. Hummels, N. Muklele

Midfielders – E. Can, D. Olmo, M. Reus, J. Sancho

Strikers –A. Sorloth, T. Hazard, E. Forsberg

LEP vs DOR Dream11 Prediction

While Dortmund will be looking to replicate a similar result from their last head-to-head meeting, Julian Nagelsmann will be aiming to leave RB Leipzig on a high by leading them to their first-ever major trophy. Given the current form of both teams, it is very difficult to predict a clear winner of this match. Citing to Dortmund;'s injury woes which could see Erling Haaland miss out on the final, we predict RB Leipzig to eke out a narrow win and lift their first major trophy on Thursday

Prediction- RB Leipzig 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Note: The above LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction, LEP vs DOR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEP vs DOR Dream11 Team and LEP vs DOR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result