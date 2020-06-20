LEP Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
RB Leipzig will go up against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on June 20 as two of the top three in the Bundesliga go head-to-head this weekend. The game will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday with a kick-off time of 7 PM IST. Fans can play the LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction, the LEP vs DOR Dream11 top picks and LEP vs DOR Dream11 team.
Time to move! 💥— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 19, 2020
🆚 Leipzig
🏆 Bundesliga
📍 Leipzig
🗓️ 6/20/20
⏰ 9:30 AM ET / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/aWUjRROYio
Philipp Tschauner, Yvon Mvogo, Peter Gulacsi, Malik Talabidi, Frederik Jakel, Ibrahima Konate, Ethan Ampadu, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Hannes Wolf, Tom Krauss, Mads Bidstrup, Fabrice Hartmann, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Ademola Lookman, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Angelino.
Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Roman Burki, Marco Rente, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Achraf Hakimi, Immanuel Pherai, Chris Fuhrich, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho.
Date - Saturday, June 20, 2020
Kickoff time - 7 PM IST
Venue - Red Bull Arena
Last time out against BVB 🕛🔙— RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 19, 2020
A crazy 3-3 draw after being 2-0 down 😵✊
🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBVB pic.twitter.com/sGr4jUpFov
Here are the LEP vs DOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.
Goalkeeper: P Gulacsi
Defenders: L Klostermann, M Akanji, L Piszczek, A Hakimi
Midfielders: M Sabitzer, C Nkunku, R Guerreiro, J Brandt
Forwards: T Werner (C), J Sancho (VC)
Borussia Dortmund start as favourites against RB Leipzig the Bundesliga on Saturday.
