LEP Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

RB Leipzig will go up against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on June 20 as two of the top three in the Bundesliga go head-to-head this weekend. The game will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday with a kick-off time of 7 PM IST. Fans can play the LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction, the LEP vs DOR Dream11 top picks and LEP vs DOR Dream11 team.

LEP vs DOR Dream11 team and match schedule

Time to move! 💥



🆚 Leipzig

🏆 Bundesliga

📍 Leipzig

🗓️ 6/20/20

⏰ 9:30 AM ET / 14:30 BST / 15:30 CEST pic.twitter.com/aWUjRROYio — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) June 19, 2020

LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction

LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction - RB Leipzig squad

Philipp Tschauner, Yvon Mvogo, Peter Gulacsi, Malik Talabidi, Frederik Jakel, Ibrahima Konate, Ethan Ampadu, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Hannes Wolf, Tom Krauss, Mads Bidstrup, Fabrice Hartmann, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Konrad Laimer, Dani Olmo, Kevin Kampl, Emil Forsberg, Marcel Sabitzer, Christopher Nkunku, Ademola Lookman, Yussuf Poulsen, Patrik Schick, Timo Werner, Angelino.

LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction - Borussia Dortmund

Luca Unbehaun, Eric Oelschlagel, Marwin Hitz, Roman Burki, Marco Rente, Mateu Morey, Leonardo Balerdi, Nico Schulz, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, Lukasz Piszczek, Mats Hummels, Achraf Hakimi, Immanuel Pherai, Chris Fuhrich, Tobias Raschl, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Delaney, Giovanni Reyna, Emre Can, Raphael Guerreiro, Julian Brandt, Axel Witsel, Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Thorgan Hazard, Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho.

LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Saturday, June 20, 2020

Kickoff time - 7 PM IST

Venue - Red Bull Arena

Last time out against BVB 🕛🔙



A crazy 3-3 draw after being 2-0 down 😵✊



🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen #RBLBVB pic.twitter.com/sGr4jUpFov — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 19, 2020

LEP vs DOR Dream11 team: LEP vs DOR Dream11 top picks

Here are the LEP vs DOR Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points.

Goalkeeper: P Gulacsi

Defenders: L Klostermann, M Akanji, L Piszczek, A Hakimi

Midfielders: M Sabitzer, C Nkunku, R Guerreiro, J Brandt

Forwards: T Werner (C), J Sancho (VC)

LEP vs DOR Dream11 prediction

Borussia Dortmund start as favourites against RB Leipzig the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these LEP vs DOR Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEP vs DOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Borussia Dortmund Twitter