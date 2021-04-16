LEP Vs HOF Dream11: RB Leipzig Vs TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Prediction And Team News

Matchday 29 of the ongoing Bundesliga campaign sees RB Leipzig square off against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in their upcoming match on Friday. The German domestic league clash is set to be played at the Red Bull Arena on April 16 with the kickoff scheduled for 12:00 AM (Saturday, April 17) according to IST. Let's have a look at LEP vs HOF Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

LEP vs HOF Match Preview

RB Leipzig will be heading into the match brimming with confidence as Die Roten Bullen recorded a massive 4-1 win over Werder Bremen in their latest outing. Currently slotted second on the league table, Julian Nagelsmann's men trail league leaders Bayern Munich by five points and will use this game as an opportunity to bridge the gap down to two points.

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, on the other hand saw their last outing ended in a 0-0 draw against Bayer Leverkusen. Currently slotted 12th on the Bundesliga table, the visitors will be aiming to pocket their ninth win of the season as head coach Sebastian Hoeness will look to break into the top 10 of the league with a win on Friday.

Both the teams locked horns in December last year which saw RB Leipzig walk away with all three points as Yussuf Poulsen's 60th minute was the goal of the game. RB Leipzig will look to complete a double over Hoffenheim on Friday while the visitors will aim to take their revenge against the hosts and look to walk away with three points.

LEP vs HOF Playing 11

RB Leipzig- Peter Gulacsi, Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban, Angelino, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Christopher Nkunku, Alexander Sorloth

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim- Oliver Baumann, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Posch, Chris Richards, Pavel Kaderabek, Ryan Sessegnon, Sebastian Rudy, Diadie Samassekou, Baumgartner, Andrej Kramaric, Ihlas Bebou

LEP vs HOF Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Christopher Nkunku or Baumgartner

Vice-Captain- Andrej Kramaric or Dani Olmo

LEP vs HOF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Peter Gulacsi

Defenders – Ryan Sessegnon, Willi Orban, Chris Richards, Angelino

Midfielders – Marcel Sabitzer, Baumgartner, Dani Olmo, Sebastian Rudy

Strikers – Andrej Kramaric, Christopher Nkunku

LEP vs HOF Dream11 Prediction

The match promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams will come out all guns blazing with an intent to win. However, given the current form of both the teams we expect RB Leipzig to register a comfortable win over Hoffenheim and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes on Friday.

Prediction-RB Leipzig 2-0 Hoffenheim

Note: The above LEP vs HOF Dream11 prediction, LEP vs HOF Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The LEP vs HOF Dream11 Team and LEP vs HOF Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.